Palestinian attacker killed after shooting Israeli in West Bank

TEL AVIV — In an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian gunman shot dead an Israeli and injured three other Israeli men, some of them seriously.

One Palestinian was also slightly wounded for reasons still unknown, the Magen David Adom rescue service announced on Saturday evening.

The attacker was shot dead by a security guard near the city of Hebron, according to the Israeli army. The military was searching the area for more suspects.

"Terror will not defeat us," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said. "We will act with a firm hand."

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician, claimed the shooting was directed at his house, according to media reports.

In the Gaza Strip, members of the Islamist Hamas celebrated the attack by firing shots into the air.

The situation in the occupied West Bank has been extremely tense for months. Violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians has occurred repeatedly in the Israeli-occupied territory.

Since March, 18 people have been killed in a wave of terror in Israel. In addition, several Israeli soldiers and an Israeli security guard have been killed in the West Bank this year.

Since the terror wave in the spring, Israel's army has also been undertaking more raids in the West Bank.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 130 Palestinians have already been killed this year in connection with military operations, in clashes or in lone attacks. There are also increasing reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Israeli activists or soldiers.

Israel's settlement policy is highly controversial internationally. Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. Today, more than 600,000 Jewish settlers live there.

The Palestinians want the territories for an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

