Hilbert, WI

nbc15.com

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon

The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 17 hours...
PRINCETON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI

October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
WEST BEND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Advance Titan

The unexplained hauntings of The Grand explained

While October has just ended, it’s Halloween year-round for members of The Grand Oshkosh. The Grand holds the title for the oldest operating theater in the city and the most actively haunted. I sat down with two members of The Grand, Director’s Assistant Amber Hammond and Community Relations Manager Molly Templin, to bust myths and speculations about Oshkosh’s oldest theater.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exotic animal rescue; 900 animals surrendered

NEENAH, Wis. - The J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has completed 11 events this year, taken in more than 900 animals, and is already planning its next round of exotic pet surrenders in 2023. According to a news release, some areas have no rehoming options for exotic animals such as...
NEENAH, WI

