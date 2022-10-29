Read full article on original website
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Bret J. Carlson
MIDDLETON – On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Bret J. Carlson passed away peacefully at age 45 in Middleton, Wisconsin. Born to loving parents in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bret graduated from East High and went on to graduate from the University of Utah in History. Growing up, some of Bret’s most cherished times were spent watching Ute football games with his family in their stadium seats as decades-long season ticket holders. Go Utes!
Jeanne Stansfield
Jeanne Ellen Stansfield, age 85 of Hollandale died on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1937 in Chicago to Harold Eugene & (Henrietta) Hazel (Campbell) Lachel. Jeanne grew up in Chicago where she attended Catholic school. Jeanne was married in 1953 in Algonquin, Illinois to David Charles Stansfield, Sr. They settled in the Chicago area in a house where the runway for O’Hare Airport was eventually built. They lived in the Chicago area until 1969 when they moved to Daleyville, Wisconsin, and then in January of 1973 they moved to their farm on Highway 39 in rural Hollandale. 10 years ago after her husband David died on September 21, 2012, she sold the farm and moved into the Village of Hollandale. Jeanne worked raising her 8 children. After she moved to Wisconsin she attended the Madison Technical College and earned her LPN. She started her career working at the Methodist Hospital in Madison, Madison Oral Surgery, Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb, and then she worked as the church secretary in Barneveld. Next she started a parish nurse ministry with the Pecatonica Lutheran Parish of Hollandale, Blanchardville, York Memorial and Trinity Lutheran Churches. She was passionate about building relationships in her community with her patients and helping the community care for their health. Her final employment was with the Dodgeville Hospital in the Home Health department. In 1997 she suffered the first of many strokes that ended her years of employment. She worked hard to overcome this and continued to work for her family and community. Jeanne was a committed and active member of Hollandale Lutheran Church which became New Hope Lutheran in Hollandale. She was a very active leader and member of the ELCA Lutheran Church women’s group. Jeanne was very family oriented and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanne volunteered with the Cub Scouts, being Den Leader many times. She was an amazing cook and served her family and community with her cooking and baking talents, including award-winning pies. She was talented at sewing, making clothing for her family. Also crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. She enjoyed attending theater and concerts, sometimes with her Hollandale area Red Hat friends.
Lucille M. Mandt
MADISON – Lucille M. Mandt, daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Stoughton on March 29, 1932. Lucille married Thomas O. Mandt on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and can tomatoes and pickles from her garden. She was well known for her lefse. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was also an active member in the church.
Frances A. Wilson
Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
Charles L. Barber
LODI – Charles L. Barber, age 92, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles and Minerva (Penny) Barber. After graduating from Harrison High School in 1947, Chuck began his career as a skilled carpenter working for Capital and Borg Construction in IL.
CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin
DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away. The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning. It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Lieutenant Governor...
Mark Dittmer
Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Zolena E. Holton
Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
Karen Jo Jenkins
Karen Jo Jenkins, age 75, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on July 13, 1947 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late Clarence “Punk” and Joyce (Allen) Grundy. She graduated from Dodgeville High School. On January 20, 1967, she married Larry Jenkins. They raised their 4 children in Dodgeville.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
Robert L. Jackson
Robert L. Jackson, 85 of Fort Atkinson, Wis. died on October 29, 2022, at his home. He was born in Johnson Creek, Wis. to his now-deceased parents, James C. and Dortha Alleyne (Anderson) Jackson. He married Shirley M. Hoffman on June 27, 1964, in the Sullivan Methodist Church. Mr. Jackson...
Lois Vivian (Young) Davis
Lois Vivian (Young) Davis, age 97, of Highland Wisconsin was led by her Savior from the loving arms of her family to her eternal Home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Vivian was born on December 6, 1924 to Clarence and Fae (Goodell) Young at the family farm in rural Auburndale, Wisconsin. While attending Stratford High School, she and her brother, Norbert, boarded in town during the week away from their parents on the farm. After graduation she worked for Benson Optical in multiple Midwest locations. While stopping to assist at a car accident, she met her future husband and shortly thereafter they were led by the Lord to prepare for His ministry by attending Midwest Bible Institute in St. Louis, Missouri. There she received her degree in children’s ministry. This prepared her for what God had called her to, which was raising three children of her own and teaching countless children as a pastor’s wife. She married Walter Davis on August 4, 1951. Together they spent 45 years serving their Lord in seven different churches, Longville, MN; St. Charles, MN; Genoa, NE; Walworth, WI; Newburgh, IN; Osawatomie, KS; and Avoca, WI. During their time in Osawatomie, she discovered a new talent for painting while taking classes from a neighboring friend. All will miss her quick wit, grateful spirit, and servant’s heart.
Jennifer R. Barnett
Jennifer R. Barnett, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1988 to Raymond and Connie (Baerwolf) Casperson in Largo, FL. Jennifer always enjoyed caring for others and employed as a CNA at the Columbus Care Center and later for various facilities as a temp CNA. While working she continued her education and graduated from MATC Madison making the Dean’s List with a perfect GPA. Most of all, Jennifer loved and adored her five children more than anything in the world.
The Amy Awards: Kattia Jimenez fosters land ownership for minority farmers
In a lush valley south of Mount Horeb, Kattia Jimenez works the 14-acre farmland she never expected to own. A proud Costa Rican immigrant raised in Seattle, Jimenez worked for the Centers for Disease Control’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for more than a decade, traveling to 82 U.S. counties. Even after she met her future husband on a fateful two-week visit to Mount Horeb in the mid-2000s, she never intended to settle, let alone become a business owner and hemp farmer. But that’s exactly what she did in 2018 — the same year hemp farming became legal — when she took a job at the UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health with the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program and started her own company, Mount Horeb Hemp. Early on, one name came up.
