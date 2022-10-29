Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State University alumna wins Emmy for work on 20/20
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University alumna Maddy Cunningham was on the list of winners for its News and Documentary Awards from the National Television Academy. Cunningham graduated with degrees in multimedia journalism and theater in 2016. She was a field producer for the 20/20 episode "The Babies...
Joy Hofmeister's Hometown Tour Bus to make stops in Green Country ahead of midterms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be making multiple stops in Green Country Wednesday for her Hometown Tour Bus ahead of next week's election. Her first stop will be at 8 a.m. today at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park, then she'll head to...
Stitt holding Red Wave Rally in Tulsa with Virginia governor ahead of midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is holding his Red Wave Rally in Tulsa Wednesday featuring Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Stitt for Governor campaign is reporting that hundreds of people have RSVP'd to the event. “Governor Stitt has delivered on his promise to bring a business...
Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
Early voting for midterm elections begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the November midterm election begins Wednesday in Oklahoma, one day earlier than normal, and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds.
17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
Tulsa County reinstates burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
Closing the racial gap in the medical field with Black Men in White Coats
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, hundreds of Tulsa Public Schools students attended Black Men in White Coats youth summit for the first time at the University of Tulsa. The event gave students exposure, mentors, and access to resources in the medical field, and could potentially help close a racial gap.
Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
AMC hosts 'Tulsa King' premiere two weeks before airing on Paramount+
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sold-out premiere was held at Owasso AMC for the new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone" season five. "Tulsa King" was shot right here in Tulsa and starred Sylvester Stallone. There were many individuals excited to see the new series since the premiere won't...
McLain High School deadly shooting suspect pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ni'avien Golden pleaded not guilty in court on November 1. Golden, 16, is suspected of a shooting that took place at a McLain High School homecoming game on Sept. 30. He has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one...
2 adult, 2 child burials revealed during mass graves excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work on the 1921 Graves Investigation's second excavation continues at Oaklawn Cemetery. Last week, crews recovered additional samples from the remains of seven individuals who were previously found during last year's excavation. The hope was to obtain a more viable DNA sample. As crews expanded...
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
2 arrested after south Tulsa AT&T store ransacked
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say two men were arrested Sunday in connection to a burglary at the 71st and Mingo AT&T store. Around 7:50 Sunday morning, officers said they arrived at the AT&T in response to the store's alarm and found the power had been cut, one of the windows was broken out and the store had been ransacked.
Owasso police searching for 2 suspected of burglary, using stolen card
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two persons of interest. Police say these two men are suspected of being involved in a burglary from a vehicle and using a stolen credit card. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
The Donut Hole vandalized twice in one month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A business on Brookside has been vandalized for the second time in a month. The Donut Hole was vandalized on Oct. 15 after holding a drag show event at its business. After community members helped to fix up the shop and donate money to a...
Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
