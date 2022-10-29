ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

American Dream announces 2022 holiday hours

EAST RUTHERFORD — As the holidays are fast approaching, the American Dream mega-mall has announced its operating hours for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, American Dream will close its doors on Nov. 24., Thanksgiving Day to allow guests and employees to enjoy time with their family and friends.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

6-year-old girl, two adults shot in Newark, NJ

A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers were already gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day. They rushed to help a screaming woman who exited a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say

MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy