Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
Bon Jovi Guest Stars At Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser In Ocean County
TOMS RIVER – A fiery competition between almost a dozen first responder teams left crowds of people licking their lips as taste-testers in JBJ Soul Kitchen’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off. Guests began lining up outside the fence of the Hooper Avenue location as early as 9 a.m. and...
Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany
A private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation.Morristown Minute. Morris County Police Announce the Arrest of David C. Knestrick, 47, in Connection with a Stabbing in Parsippany at the Chiller Theater Expo.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
American Dream announces 2022 holiday hours
EAST RUTHERFORD — As the holidays are fast approaching, the American Dream mega-mall has announced its operating hours for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, American Dream will close its doors on Nov. 24., Thanksgiving Day to allow guests and employees to enjoy time with their family and friends.
Tallest building in New Jersey is truly a skyscraper
How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc., I am OK. If you want me to skydive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, well, that could be a different story. I remember...
Animal Lovers It’s a Fantastic Day Trip to Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, NJ
We are always searching for fantastic day trips for us to enjoy and it's even better if we can find a fun getaway right here in the Garden State. We came across one that's a short ride from the Jersey Shore and I think you and your family will enjoy it.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
NJ manhunt for gunman who shot 2 cops at close range in Newark
NEWARK — Two city police officers were in stable condition after being shot at close range by a man who remained at large Tuesday night. The suspect was identified Tuesday night as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Police said they were unable to find him in the building and he remained at large.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
6-year-old girl, two adults shot in Newark, NJ
A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers were already gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day. They rushed to help a screaming woman who exited a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
Armed man showed rifle to Skillman, NJ Wawa worker before SWAT standoff, cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Skillman man took out an AR-15 rifle in a Wawa parking lot before fleeing and barricading himself in his home, according to Somerset County prosecutors. Joshua Kinney, 27, is accused of bringing the firearm to the Wawa on Route 206 and showing it to an employee early Saturday morning. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said this triggered an hours-long investigation and standoff with SWAT.
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police say the woman and 7-year-old boy were out trick-or-treating on Halloween when they were struck.
