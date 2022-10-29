ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Yardbarker

Vikings' Patrick Peterson details 'disrespect' from Cardinals GM

Patrick Peterson is still sounding off on Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, and he isn't holding back. Two days after first being spotted calling Keim out, Peterson took to his podcast to clarify his comments that the GM needs to "stop running" and give him a call -- and detailed how the Cardinals GM "disrespected" him when he left Arizona last year.
