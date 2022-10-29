Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Baylor silences crowd in win over Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — 60,705 fans packed into Jones AT&T Stadium as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday Night in Lubbock. A sold-out crowd on a black-out game was supposed to bring an electric atmosphere. Heck, Patrick Mahomes was even being added to the Tech Ring of Honor, but Baylor players didn't seem to be bothered.
Notebook: Rough Ride for QB Morton as Red Raiders Lose Big to Baylor
Texas Tech couldn't seem to get anything to fall into place during their loss to Baylor on Saturday night.
Baylor’s Matt Jones Calls Out Texas Tech’s ‘Fake Fans’ After Win in Lubbock
Baylor Bears junior linebacker Matt Jones talks Texas Tech fans, turnovers and keys to victory in Lubbock
Temple, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Temple. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Temple High School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
WacoTrib.com
Volleyball roundup: Bremond's playoff experience on display in bi-district sweep of Bosqueville
LORENA — When you’re used to the glare of the spotlight and the dimensions of the stage, you tend to feel pretty comfortable on it. And so it goes for the Bremond Lady Tigers. Bremond has established itself as a playoff regular under head coach Sarah Luce, and...
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
cw39.com
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers
I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping
Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men.
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WacoTrib.com
Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds
Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
KWTX
New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
WacoTrib.com
Waco fastener firm to invest $9.1M, expand to staff to 504 under city-county deal
Howmet Fastening Systems is pursuing a business grant from the city of Waco and McLennan County as it pledges to expand its plant, install $9.1 million in new equipment and create 17 new full-time positions. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on giving Howmet a five-year break on personal...
News Channel 25
Killeen voters divided over Proposition A, ballot measure aimed at decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite recreational marijuana still being illegal both at a state and federal levels, Killeen residents will vote on a measure that could decriminalize it in their city this Election Day. "It would decriminalize so that people won't be arrested for that if that's the only thing...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
