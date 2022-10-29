Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently, adoption fees for dogs and cats are $20. Come and meet them.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Woman's Club fundraiser to help with renovations to clubhouse
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of NC (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club has a long history in Statesville. The Statesville Woman’s Club (SWC) was organized in 1920 and incorporated in 1927. The same year the SWC was incorporated, they purchased the house on 515 W. End Ave. to function as its clubhouse, with a formal opening on Sept. 13, 1927.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte
Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Pharos Parenting golf tournament was a success, raising $37,000
Ninety-two golfers — 23 teams — competed in the annual FORE! Child Abuse Prevention Charity Golf Tournament, held Oct. 17 at the Trump National Golf Course in Mooresville benefiting Pharos Parenting Child Abuse Prevention Center in Statesville. First-, second- and third-place team awards were presented. These went to:...
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1997. Obit Clinton Woods, 79. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Earnest Morgan Post 217. At an early age, he became a member of Elmwood AME Church and later joined Davisville Baptist Church.” (10/31)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days
GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
country1037fm.com
One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak
Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man arrested in machete assault
A Statesville man faces charges of assaulting another man with a machete, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Noda Delgado, 51, of Elmwood Road, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felony second-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police searching for missing teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
Comments / 0