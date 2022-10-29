Tiny house living isn’t always forever, but it’s often a wonderful chapter for individuals, couples, and families looking to save money. That was the case with the Krebs, who transformed an old shed into a gorgeous farmhouse tiny home and lived in it for a year and a half while renovating their forever home. We interviewed them right at the beginning of their tiny life, and now we are back with an update!

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO