Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Kansas voters warned of text with election misinformation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Voters report a text going around giving misinformation about where they should vote in Kansas. The Secretary of State sent out a warning today. The text messages appear to come from Voting Futures, an out-of-state organization. Kansas officials say they often direct the voter to an incorrect polling location within their county.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Lieutenant Governor visits Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s one of the many final campaign stops throughout Kansas this week, for Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “We got tremendous momentum, we’re seeing it across the state. Huge crowds, like came here tonight to downtown Pittsburg. And we’re seeing that in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, all over the state and so, it’s been a great reception,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, (D) Kansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri investigating Freeman Health System over denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said, the agency launched an investigation into...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
kcur.org
Missouri says feds initiated investigation of Joplin hospital that denied emergency abortion
The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman...
Marshalls poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan.
Marshall’s is coming to Pittsburg, Kan. in the former Goody’s location at 2905 Broadway, next to Home Depot. PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls is poised to open a new store in Pittsburg on N Broadway. According to a media release by parent company TJX, “shoppers in Pittsburg will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City starts a new budget year
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local community is seeing a big boost in spending as it kicks off a new budget year. “That’s a large budget for the city of Webb City larger than normal,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin. Specifically, $8,100,000 in the 2023 city...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
fourstateshomepage.com
First responders greet students at Mark Twain Elementary School
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A fun day at school for kids and first responders. Law enforcement, fire officials, and other first responders greeted students at Mark Twain Elementary. In return, they received notes of appreciation and drawings from the kids, along with some donuts and juice. This event was important...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cherokee, KS man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.
fourstateshomepage.com
The Latest Happenings @ the Joplin Public Library
It’s officially Dinovember! Jeana Gockley of the Joplin Public Library stopped by to talk about all the fun happenings at the library this month.
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU students are making a difference in their communities
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most people have happy memories from school, but that wasn’t always the case for Irvin Augur. So he did something about that recently to prevent the same thing from happening at a Pittsburg Elementary School. Augur called his fundraiser “Clothes for Kids.”. “And there...
fourstateshomepage.com
Upcoming lane closures Missouri Route 37 at I-44 in Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning next week lanes will close along Missouri Route 37 between Blackberry Road and the Center Creek Bridge over I-44 (mile marker 26) in Sarcoxie. Work will begin Tuesday and last until Friday, November 8th – 11th, from 7 AM – 7 PM.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Police Department
We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Hit & Run Injury Accident
On October 28, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department, and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 14th Street, in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. According to information gathered during the initial investigation, a pewter-colored SUV was traveling westbound on 14th Street when it struck 43-year-old Melanie L Ishimura, of Pittsburg, and then fled the area without stopping to render aid. Ms. Ishimura was initially transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital by Crawford County EMS for injuries sustained when struck. Ms. Ishimura was later transferred to a Missouri hospital and is still listed in serious condition, but is expected to recover.
fourstateshomepage.com
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” a success in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Nearly 500 pounds of prescription drugs are now in safe hands. Throughout the day on Saturday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Galena Police Department participated in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”. It’s an opportunity for the community to safely get...
Man turns himself in after Pittsburg hit-and-run injures woman
A Cherokee, Kansas resident turns himself in to Pittsburg police following Friday's hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
kggfradio.com
Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Comments / 1