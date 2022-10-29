On October 28, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department, and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 14th Street, in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. According to information gathered during the initial investigation, a pewter-colored SUV was traveling westbound on 14th Street when it struck 43-year-old Melanie L Ishimura, of Pittsburg, and then fled the area without stopping to render aid. Ms. Ishimura was initially transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital by Crawford County EMS for injuries sustained when struck. Ms. Ishimura was later transferred to a Missouri hospital and is still listed in serious condition, but is expected to recover.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO