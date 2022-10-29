Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates Georgia Tech, favored over Miami
Fresh off the team’s second bye week of the 2022 season, the Florida State Seminoles were able to thoroughly dominate the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to start their final stretch run. The Noles opened the first quarter rusty, turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive and...
Tomahawk Nation
Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) took to the practice fields on Tuesday morning in preparation for one of college football’s greatest rivalries when they head down to Coral Gables this Saturday to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the ‘Noles, who are reeling off a 41-16 win last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If they secure a win this weekend, they will become bowl eligible for the first time in Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?
After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, in the last two years at Florida State, has made a tremendous impact on the field but perhaps an even larger one off it. Since the day that college athletes were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, Gibbons has dedicated himself to raising funds for those who need it most, starting with his good friend (and now charity collaborator) Timothy Donovan.
Tomahawk Nation
Photo Gallery: FSU beats Georgia Tech 41-16
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), winning 41-16 at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium to also snap a two-game losing streak in the series between the two schools. Though the Seminoles were a...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU depth chart vs. Miami
After getting back into the win column, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel down south for a rivalry week matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). Miami is also coming off a win, a 14-12 quadruple overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU favored over Miami on the road
Florida State vs. Miami week is here. Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup
The Florida State Seminoles look ahead to Miami this Saturday, and the Hurricane flag will be flown over the practice fields all week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss the Georgia Tech 41-16 win and preview what’s in store down in Coral Gables.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Syracuse kickoff time announced
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 2-2 ACC) will play its eighth night game of the season, the ACC announced, when the squad head to New York to take on the No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1). FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
