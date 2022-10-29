ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) took to the practice fields on Tuesday morning in preparation for one of college football’s greatest rivalries when they head down to Coral Gables this Saturday to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the ‘Noles, who are reeling off a 41-16 win last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If they secure a win this weekend, they will become bowl eligible for the first time in Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach.
Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?

After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, in the last two years at Florida State, has made a tremendous impact on the field but perhaps an even larger one off it. Since the day that college athletes were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, Gibbons has dedicated himself to raising funds for those who need it most, starting with his good friend (and now charity collaborator) Timothy Donovan.
Photo Gallery: FSU beats Georgia Tech 41-16

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), winning 41-16 at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium to also snap a two-game losing streak in the series between the two schools. Though the Seminoles were a...
FSU depth chart vs. Miami

After getting back into the win column, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel down south for a rivalry week matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). Miami is also coming off a win, a 14-12 quadruple overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4...
FSU favored over Miami on the road

Florida State vs. Miami week is here. Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
Head coach Mike Norvell recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup

The Florida State Seminoles look ahead to Miami this Saturday, and the Hurricane flag will be flown over the practice fields all week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss the Georgia Tech 41-16 win and preview what’s in store down in Coral Gables.
FSU vs. Syracuse kickoff time announced

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 2-2 ACC) will play its eighth night game of the season, the ACC announced, when the squad head to New York to take on the No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1). FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless...
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
