ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Kanye West-backed basketball team’s game canceled by Morehouse College

Morehouse College is the latest entity to cut ties to Kanye West. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is canceling its basketball tournament, which was set to start up on Nov. 6 at Forbes Arena featuring the Donda Doves and the Skills factory. It announced its reasoning in the following release.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst puts three Tar Heels on preseason All-ACC teams

The UNC basketball program enters the 2022-23 season as the No. 1 team in the AP poll and that is in large part due to the players returning from a National Title runner-up team in 2022. The Tar Heels bring back four starters and add in one of the top transfers on the market in Pete Nance as well. Already this offseason and preseason, numerous honors and awards have been given to the Tar Heels’ players — including numerous All-American nods Once again, another analyst put together his preseason awards and All-Conference teams for the ACC. Terrence Oglesby of the Field of 68...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy