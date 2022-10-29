Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Kanye West-backed basketball team’s game canceled by Morehouse College
Morehouse College is the latest entity to cut ties to Kanye West. The Atlanta-based HBCU announced it is canceling its basketball tournament, which was set to start up on Nov. 6 at Forbes Arena featuring the Donda Doves and the Skills factory. It announced its reasoning in the following release.
Why a new football number helped K-State QB Will Howard start playing with confidence
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard quietly changed numbers last offseason and he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that he is now playing the best football of his life.
Analyst puts three Tar Heels on preseason All-ACC teams
The UNC basketball program enters the 2022-23 season as the No. 1 team in the AP poll and that is in large part due to the players returning from a National Title runner-up team in 2022. The Tar Heels bring back four starters and add in one of the top transfers on the market in Pete Nance as well. Already this offseason and preseason, numerous honors and awards have been given to the Tar Heels’ players — including numerous All-American nods Once again, another analyst put together his preseason awards and All-Conference teams for the ACC. Terrence Oglesby of the Field of 68...
Comments / 0