Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — There is no more room for error as Oklahoma State football gets set for the final month of the season. The two-loss Cowboys most likely need to win out if they want to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State has dropped two of its last three games and face another difficult road game at Kansas this weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday in Lawrence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.
Pending weather moves GHS football to Thursday night
The Guthrie Bluejays will conclude the football regular season a day earlier than expected when they travel to Shawnee on Thursday. The weather forecasts are calling for rains and perhaps some potential storms Friday evening. Both Guthrie and Shawnee agreed to move the game to Thursday, Nov. 3. The game...
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Billboard lists Greenwood School of Music as top music business school
A national award for a new school. Billboard magazine recently recognized OSU’s Greenwood School of Music’s industry program as a top music business school. The school, which opened in fall 2021, already received many national awards such as the merit award for mechanical systems from the Architectural Engineering Institute and award-winning faculty.
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to OSU
With some things, you just have to see it to believe it. Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma State University’s production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is no different. Walking into this film for the first time was like walking into an inside joke you know nothing about. However, becoming a part of this 50-year tradition is the best way to watch this film for the first time.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
Fraudulent purchase of OSU tickets leads to discovery of wire fraud scheme
A bizarre purchase at an Oklahoma university led to a federal investigation into a national wire fraud scheme.
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
