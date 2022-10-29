ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — There is no more room for error as Oklahoma State football gets set for the final month of the season. The two-loss Cowboys most likely need to win out if they want to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma State has dropped two of its last three games and face another difficult road game at Kansas this weekend. Kickoff is on Saturday in Lawrence is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on FS1 with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Pending weather moves GHS football to Thursday night

The Guthrie Bluejays will conclude the football regular season a day earlier than expected when they travel to Shawnee on Thursday. The weather forecasts are calling for rains and perhaps some potential storms Friday evening. Both Guthrie and Shawnee agreed to move the game to Thursday, Nov. 3. The game...
GUTHRIE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Billboard lists Greenwood School of Music as top music business school

A national award for a new school. Billboard magazine recently recognized OSU’s Greenwood School of Music’s industry program as a top music business school. The school, which opened in fall 2021, already received many national awards such as the merit award for mechanical systems from the Architectural Engineering Institute and award-winning faculty.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls

Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
STILLWATER, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK
ocolly.com

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to OSU

With some things, you just have to see it to believe it. Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma State University’s production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is no different. Walking into this film for the first time was like walking into an inside joke you know nothing about. However, becoming a part of this 50-year tradition is the best way to watch this film for the first time.
STILLWATER, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy