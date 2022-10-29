North Carolina Tar Heels beat Pittsburgh Panthers, 42-24, improve to 4-0 in ACC play

Coverage from the game

No. 21 North Carolina looks to snap a two game losing skid against Pitt when the teams face off at Kenan Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday. The key to the game may come down to how well the Tar Heels defense can contain the Panthers’ running game. Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda broke Ton Dorsett’s long-standing program record with 320 rushing yards against Virginia Tech.

News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown, columnist Luke DeCock and photographer Robert Willett are at the game and will have live coverage.

Green TD rec: UNC 42, Pitt 24, 4Q

Drake Maye threw his fifth touchdown pass and Antoine Green caught his second, as Carolina has seemingly put the game away with 9:07 left in the game.

Downs TD rec: UNC 35, Pitt 24, 4Q

UNC took advantage of a fumble forced and recovered by linebacker Cedric Gray to take over possession at the Pitt 49. Downs caught a 25-yard scoring reception, as the Heels have scored 21 straight points.

Green TD run: UNC 28, Pitt 24, 4Q

Carolina takes its first lead of the game after its longest drive of the game. The Heels went 84 yards in 11 plays and capped the drive off with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Elijah Green.

Downs TD rec: UNC 21, Pitt 24, 3Q

Drake Maye converted a fourth-and-5 with a six yard run, which led to a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs.

Abanikanda TD run: Pitt 24, UNC 14, 3Q

Pitt used a 50-yard reception by Bub Means to set up a 22-yard scoring run by Israel Abanikanda, his third of the game.

Pitt DT ejected for targeting

Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was disqualified after hitting quarterback Drake Maye with the crown of his helmet while making a tackle.

Paysour TD rec: UNC 14, Pitt 17, 2Q





Carolina nearly doubled its total yards from the game on its 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The key play was Antoine Green’s 50 yard reception from Maye. It set up Kobe Paysour’s 1-yard scoring reception.

North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Sauls FG: Pitt 17, UNC 7, 2Q

Ben Sauls kicked a 47-yard field goal after Pitt’s drive stalled at the UNC 28.

O’Brien ejected for targeting

Pitt defensive back P.J. O’Brien was disqualified from the game after a blindside hit on UNC’s Will Hardy. O’Brien was blocking on a punt return and Hardy was considered a defenseless player.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a roughing the kicker penalty in the first quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Abanikanda TD run: Pitt 14, UNC 7, 2Q

M.J. Devonshire returned a punt 26 yards and Bub Means caught a 41-yard pass to set up Abanikanda’s four-yard touchdown run. It is his second of the game.

North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) stops Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda (2) for no gain in the first quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Green TD rec: UNC 7, Pitt 7, 1Q

One play after quarterback Drake Maye missed a wide-open Antoine Green running across the end zone, Maye connected with Green for a 16-yard score. UNC converted a fourth down from the Pitt 11 on a Maye quarterback sneak.

North Carolina’s Antoine Green (3) pulls in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye for a touchdown in the first quarter ahead of Pitt’s A.J. Woods (25) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Abanikanda TD run: Pitt 7, UNC 0, 1Q

Pitt took its opening drive 77 yards in eight plays that ended with an Israel Abanikanda 6-yard run. The key play was a 40-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to Bub Means on third-and-4 that moved the ball into UNC territory.

Photos: North Carolina faces Pitt in ACC football action

