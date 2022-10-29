Iowa football sits at 4-4 as the Hawkeyes have four games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will travel to Purdue this weekend, then host Wisconsin, then go to Minnesota, and then host Nebraska to close out the year. The combined record of Iowa's final four regular season opponents is 17-15 and Iowa is two wins away from solidifying itself a bowl game for the 10th straight year, and that includes the 2020 Insight Bowl against Missouri that was not played due to COVID-19.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO