Iowa Football: Hawkeye defense gearing up to stop former teammate Charlie Jones
While the focus all season has been on Iowa's offense, this week might be different as the Hawkeye defense gears up for Jeff Brohm's offensive schemes, led by former Hawkeye wide receiver Charlie Jones. The former Hawkeye has the second-most receptions in the nation at 72), the fourth most receiving touchdowns in the country (9), and has the sixth-most receiver yards (840).
Dowling Catholic tight end Jalyn Thompson to walk-on at Iowa over D1 scholarship offers
For the second time since Sunday, Iowa has added a commitment from an in-state prospect in the 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. This weekend, Cedar Rapids Washington three-star defensive back Watts McBride committed to the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, South Dakota, and Army. On Wednesday, it was Dowling Catholic 2023 two-star tight end Jalyn Thompson that committed to Iowa over Northern Illinois, where he was once committed, Northern Iowa, and Howard.
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters
The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
Iowa Football Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes sit with four games remaining
Iowa football sits at 4-4 as the Hawkeyes have four games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will travel to Purdue this weekend, then host Wisconsin, then go to Minnesota, and then host Nebraska to close out the year. The combined record of Iowa's final four regular season opponents is 17-15 and Iowa is two wins away from solidifying itself a bowl game for the 10th straight year, and that includes the 2020 Insight Bowl against Missouri that was not played due to COVID-19.
Iowa football: Short-term gains from win vs. Northwestern might turn out to be fool's gold in the end
Multiple revelations can be true at the same time. People just need to be willing to look at situations with an open mind. Take nothing away from Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern. From the get-go, the Hawkeyes’ offense had life. Spencer Pertas’ benching last weekend was a wake-up...
Iowa embark on life without Keegan Murray vs. Bethune-Cookman
Iowa won 15 of 18 home games last season and finished 26-10, but if the Hawkeyes are to enjoy similar
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
The Anniversary of the 1991 University of Iowa School Shooting
Often anniversaries are celebrations: birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and even friendship anniversaries. However, some are sad. Nov. 1, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of a shooting that happened at the University of Iowa. On Nov. 1, 1991, the University of Iowa had its first-ever school shooting. The total death count was...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
UI grad tabbed to lead Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs
A University of Iowa grad has been tabbed to head the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. That announcement came earlier this week from Gov. Kim Reynolds, who announced the appointment of Todd Jacobus as the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home.
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
BAE Systems Opens New Engineering and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- BAE Systems is celebrating the opening of its facility in Cedar Rapids, supporting local employees with a modern building that enables collaboration and efficient operations. The company invested more than $100 million to build the state-of-the-art facility. The site is home to BAE Systems’ Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business, a leader in advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) technology that provides trusted navigation and guidance for a range of missions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005328/en/ BAE Systems new engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids is home to the company’s Navigation and Sensor Systems business, a leader in advanced GPS technology. (Credit: BAE Systems)
