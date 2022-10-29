(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO