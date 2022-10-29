Read full article on original website
Iowa’s addition of a second hand count race won’t cost taxpayers more
(The Center Square) – Every Iowa county will conduct a hand-count audit of two races in the November 2022 general election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday. Previously, the counties did a hand-count audit of one race, Pate’s office’s news release said. The office said expanding the...
COVID cases plateau as new subvariants are on the rise
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate held roughly steady from a week ago, potentially halting a downward trend that had gone for weeks, according to state data. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,827 new infections on Wednesday among those who were not previously infected, a 5% decrease from last week’s report. However, the number of total positive tests was 2,382, a 2% increase from last week.
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Students in North Dakota Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
Final Marquette Law School Poll: Wisconsin’s races for governor, U.S. Senate tied
(The Center Square) – Pollsters are using phrases like “purely a toss-up,” and “dead-tied” to describe Wisconsin’s marquee political match-ups less than one week before Election Day. The latest Marquette Law School Poll came out Wednesday. It shows both the race for governor and...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Campaign spending continues to climb as Nov. 8 election nears
Campaign spending in Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial election continues to climb as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to secure a second term against GOP challenger Tim Michels. A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, also finds that outside groups have spent about $52 million...
Famous Iowa State Fair cookie dough on sale for limited time
DES MOINES -- Missing the Iowa State Fair's famous bucket of cookies? The cookie dough is now on sale for a limited time. The bags of pre-portioned Barksdale's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be on sale from today until Nov. 26 online at www.iowastatefair.org. Each bag includes 36 pre-portioned frozen...
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
