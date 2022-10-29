ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Related
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
fcfreepress

Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Top Speed

Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Motorious

Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend

Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MotorBiscuit

3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs

Long-lasting SUVs provide plenty of value over time. Here are the three longest lasting small SUVs. The post 3 Longest Lasting Small SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

