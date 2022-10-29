ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick

After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid duels ICE hypercar that’s 44x its price — and still wins

It takes a special vehicle to beat a Tesla Model S Plaid. And for production internal combustion engine-powered cars, such a feat is especially hard. Even ICE hypercars, after all, do not have the same instant torque that the Model S Plaid’s three carbon-wrapped electric motors exhibit when the family sedan accelerates from a dead stop.
gmauthority.com

Two-Tone Blue 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Station Wagon For Sale

The Pontiac Bonneville was a moniker originally bestowed upon a 1954 Corvette-based GM Motorama concept car. That car never made it to production, but the Pontiac Bonneville was offered to the public in 1957 as the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. It was equipped with almost every possible option with the exception of air conditioning and the continental kit. For the 1958 model year, the Bonneville became its own model, available in either a convertible or two-door hardtop.
Autoblog

Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants

Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
Motorious

Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series

This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
Top Speed

The Super73 RX Is The Ultimate Mad Max-Inspired Electric Bike

Californa-based Super73 is a bit of a protagonist in the custom electric bike scene. It has whipped up several bikes for several leading companies and even partnered with Indian Motorcycles to give us the eFTR. Keeping the trend going, the team has now introduced a Mad Max-inspired electric bike that shouts extreme from every angle.
Motorious

Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend

Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”

It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
Autoblog

Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home

The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
Motorious

This Vintage Mustang Packs a Modern Coyote Powertrain

The first generation was really picking up steam when 1966 rolled around, and this custom wide body Mustang proves it!. The Ford Mustang had a non-traditional introduction in 1964-1/2, with production beginning a full 5 months before the normal start of the 1965 year model production. When the first generation hit the market, it outsold all forecasted sales projections, and this 1966 Ford Mustang represents the last year model before a re-design in 1967, when it was changed mid-generation to a distinctly different looking vehicle. Selling at the GAA Classic Car Auction, taking place November 3-5, this Coyote powered vintage Pony Car can be your next ride.
