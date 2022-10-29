Read full article on original website
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States.
1 Ford Truck Just Broke Towing and Payload Records
Find out which Ford truck is breaking all the towing and payload records, some of which were set by itself.
Here Are the Smartest Used Half-Ton Pickup Truck Investments–According to MotorTrend
Even a used truck can be expensive, so here are the precise ones that offer the most value.
1 Ford F-150 Trim Shines in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing
Child safety probably isn't top of mind when you're test-driving a pickup, but one Ford F-150 trim excels in rear-seat safety testing.
A Huge Engine Option Is Missing From the 2023 Ford Ranger
There are electric trucks, and many hybrid version, but the Ford Ranger is not amongst either of those categories.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S Plaid duels ICE hypercar that’s 44x its price — and still wins
It takes a special vehicle to beat a Tesla Model S Plaid. And for production internal combustion engine-powered cars, such a feat is especially hard. Even ICE hypercars, after all, do not have the same instant torque that the Model S Plaid’s three carbon-wrapped electric motors exhibit when the family sedan accelerates from a dead stop.
gmauthority.com
Two-Tone Blue 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Station Wagon For Sale
The Pontiac Bonneville was a moniker originally bestowed upon a 1954 Corvette-based GM Motorama concept car. That car never made it to production, but the Pontiac Bonneville was offered to the public in 1957 as the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. It was equipped with almost every possible option with the exception of air conditioning and the continental kit. For the 1958 model year, the Bonneville became its own model, available in either a convertible or two-door hardtop.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
Why Do Speedometers Go to 160 MPH if You’re Not Allowed to Drive That Fast?
Why do cars' speedometers go so high when the speed limit won't let you drive that fast? The answer is simple.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
Top Speed
The Super73 RX Is The Ultimate Mad Max-Inspired Electric Bike
Californa-based Super73 is a bit of a protagonist in the custom electric bike scene. It has whipped up several bikes for several leading companies and even partnered with Indian Motorcycles to give us the eFTR. Keeping the trend going, the team has now introduced a Mad Max-inspired electric bike that shouts extreme from every angle.
The Huge Option Missing From All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado
The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado midsize truck is all new and offers a lot of great new features. But there is one big one missing.
Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend
Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
Autoblog
Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home
The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer 4xe Could Transform Its Market Segment Forever
Jeep is the automaker leading the hybrid SUV charge with its latest and upcoming PHEV technology.
This Vintage Mustang Packs a Modern Coyote Powertrain
The first generation was really picking up steam when 1966 rolled around, and this custom wide body Mustang proves it!. The Ford Mustang had a non-traditional introduction in 1964-1/2, with production beginning a full 5 months before the normal start of the 1965 year model production. When the first generation hit the market, it outsold all forecasted sales projections, and this 1966 Ford Mustang represents the last year model before a re-design in 1967, when it was changed mid-generation to a distinctly different looking vehicle. Selling at the GAA Classic Car Auction, taking place November 3-5, this Coyote powered vintage Pony Car can be your next ride.
The Nissan Sunny Fuels Wild Compact Truck Desires
Check out the 1987 Nissan Sunny. It could mean that a new single cab Nissan truck is on the way. However, is it electric?
2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum vs. Capstone: Which Luxury Trim Is Better?
Does the 2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum or Capstone luxury trim offer more value to the buyer? Find out here.
Comments / 2