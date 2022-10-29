ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Third Quarter Comeback Not Enough as Gators Fall to Bulldogs, 42-20

By Brandon Carroll
 3 days ago

Despite scoring 17 points unanswered, Florida's third quarter surge not enough for the top Dawgs.

Photo: Brock Bowers, Tre'Vez Johnson, Rashad Torrence; Credit: Alex Shepherd

An inspired third quarter for the Gators was no match for the top Dawgs in the country on Saturday afternoon.

Following a rough first half from Florida in which they posted just three points and 88 total yards compared to Georgia's 28 points and 346 total yards, the Gators found their groove in the early portion of the second half with a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open up the half.

Florida took advantage of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander after he hit Anthony Richardson on a play that was blown dead before it got started. Trevor Etienne and Richardson led Florida on the ground before Etienne punched it in for a score from three yards out.

The Gators' defense fed off the unexpected momentum the offense created to force two consecutive turnovers by the Bulldogs, both forced by UF linebacker Amari Burney .

First, Burney stripped running back Kenny McIntosh on an off-tackle run to the left sideline. Safety Trey Dean came away with the ball at the UGA 25 to put Florida in striking distance yet again.

The elite Bulldogs' defense withstood the test of Florida's short field, forcing a field goal to make it a 28-13 game. However, on the ensuing Georgia possession, Burney once again left his fingerprint on the contest, jumping Stetson Bennett 's attempt to hit Daijun Edwards down the field.

That was Bennett's second interception on the day and his fifth overall against Florida in his career. He finished the day 19-for-38 for 316 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

A few plays later, Richardson found a streaking Xzavier Henderson down the right sideline for a 78-yard score. The 17-point surge by the Gators cut the once sizable Bulldogs lead to just one possession 28-20.

However, the momentum that the Gators created — compiling more points in the third quarter against Georgia than in the rest of their third quarters against power five opponents combined — Kirby Smart's unit rebounded in a big way with back-to-back scores by Edwards and McIntosh respectively.

They extended their lead back to 22 points to fend off a pesky Gators squad in convincing fashion.

As a result, the Florida Gators buckled to the pressure of the Georgia Bulldogs to fall to 4-4 (1-4 SEC) in Billy Napier's first season at the helm.

The Bulldogs will head back to Athens to battle with No. 3 Tennessee for the SEC East crown between the hedge. Florida will hit the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station at 12 p.m.

