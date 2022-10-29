ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

District 11 football playoffs: Catasauqua gets its rematch with Palisades

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Catasauqua is hoping to storm into Palisades in next weekend's District 11 Class 2A semifinal and leave with a revenge victory. The Pirates won the Week 9 meeting 20-17 in overtime. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The steam had not yet stopping coming from Catasauqua coach Travis Brett’s ears after a Week 9 overtime loss to Palisades when the possibility of a rematch was floated.

Brett, a throwback style coach who was part of the Rough Riders’ golden years, wanted that rematch. He hoped his players wanted it as bad as he did.

“I hope so,” he said. “Any kid in his right mind would be motivated to play them again.”

Catasauqua blew a 14-point lead by getting two punts blocked and turning it over twice in the second half, losing 20-17 when Palisades scored on fourth down on its overtime possession.

The two teams meet again in next weekend’s District 11 Class 2A semifinals when top seed Palisades hosts No. 4 Catasauqua.

The Rough Riders aren’t the only team seeking revenge.

Minersville gets a second shot at Tri-Valley in the Class A semis. The Bulldogs won the first meeting 20-13 thanks to a third-quarter touchdown in Week 1.

Saucon Valley travels to Notre Dame-Green Pond in the 3A quarterfinals in a rematch of a Week 1 Crusaders victory (41-34).

Tamaqua visits Palmerton in another 3A quarterfinal. The Blue Bombers won 36-20 in Week 9.

Stroudsburg, the No. 7 seed in 6A, faces No. 2 Northampton for a second time in 2022. The Konkrete Kids won the first matchup in Week 2, 49-4, on their way to a second consecutive unbeaten regular season.

Here are the 2021 district champions: Freedom (6A); East Stroudsburg South (5A); Central Catholic (4A); North Schuylkill (3A); Northern Lehigh (2A); Williams Valley (A).

Freedom, Central Catholic and North Schuylkill are the only schools that can repeat. Northern Lehigh and Williams Valley are in different classifications and South didn’t make the 5A tournament.

District 11 football playoffs

TICKET INFO : Available online only. All tickets are $7. Senior citizens must show ID to be admitted free

TICKET LINK : https://districtxi.hometownticketing.com/embed/all

CLASS A SEMIFINALS

7 p.m. Friday

No. 4 Mahanoy Area (6-4) at No. 1 Northern Lehigh (9-1)

No. 3 Minersville (6-4) at No. 2 Tri-Valley (9-1)

FINAL

Date, site, time TBA

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

7 p.m. Saturday

No. 4 Catasauqua (6-4) at No. 1 Palisades (8-2)

No. 3 Executive Education (5-3) at No. 2 Williams Valley (8-2)

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 12, site, time TBA

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

7 p.m. Friday unless noted

No. 8 Lehighton (3-7) at No. 1 North Schuylkill (8-2)

No. 7 Jim Thorpe (3-7) at No. 2 Northwestern (8-2), 7:05 p.m.

No. 6 Saucon Valley (3-7) at No. 3 Notre Dame-GP (8-2)

No. 5 Tamaqua (4-6) at No. 4 Palmerton (6-4), 7:05

SEMIFINALS

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at site of higher seeds

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

1 p.m. Saturday

No. 4 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Bethlehem Catholic (5-5)

7:05 p.m. Friday

No. 3 Bangor (7-3) at No. 2 Central Catholic (5-5)

FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 12, site, time TBA

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

7 p.m. Friday

No. 4 Pocono Mountain West (5-5) at No. 1 Southern Lehigh (8-2)

No. 3 Whitehall (5-5) at No. 2 Pleasant Valley (7-3)

FINAL

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, site, time TBA

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

7 p.m. Friday

No. 8 Wilkes-Barre Area (6-4) at No. 1 Emmaus (9-1)

No. 7 Stroudsburg (6-4) at No. 2 Northampton (10-0)

No. 6 Parkland (6-4) at No. 3 Nazareth (9-1)

No. 5 Hazleton Area (8-2) at No. 4 Freedom (8-2)

SEMIFINALS

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, site of higher seeds

Eastern Conference finals

TICKETS : http://www.easternfootballconference.com/wp/online-tickets/

Classes 5A-6A, 7 p.m. Saturday

District 4′s Williamsport (4-6) at District 3′s Boyertown (5-5)

Class 4A, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

District 3′s Big Spring (4-6) at Pottsville (4-6)

Class 3A, 7 p.m. Thursday

Pine Grove (3-7) at District 3′s Berks Catholic (4-6)

Classes A-2A, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Bangor Memorial Park

District 2′s Susquehanna Community (4-6) vs. Pen Argyl (4-6)

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Nativity BVM at Panther Valley

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com .

Community Policy