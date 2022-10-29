ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
ClutchPoints

College Football Playoff chair’s bizarre explanation for shocking Alabama, TCU decision

Not that it was not widely expected, but the Alabama Crimson Tide landing outside of the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season was always going to be talked about. For one, Alabama football is no longer undefeated, unlike the teams inside the College Football Playoff picture right now. However, there are plenty of people scratching themselves over the fact that the CFP committee still had the Crimson Tide at No. 6 — higher than No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs, who are undefeated.
frogsowar.com

TCU WR Taye Barber steps up in Morgantown

The TCU offense didn’t flinch when standout wide receiver Quentin Johnston hobbled off the field with an apparent ankle injury during Saturday’s Big 12 Conference matchup against West Virginia. On the next snap from scrimmage, quarterback Max Duggan dropped back and fired a 71-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year senior wide receiver Taye Barber, who finished with four catches for 99 yards as the Horned Frogs won the contest 41-31.
ClutchPoints

3 things Latricia Trammell must do as the new HC of the Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have been searching for stability in the coaching box the last six years. They’ve gone through five head coaches in that period and hope Latricia Trammell can be the long-term solution after she agreed to become their next leader. It won’t be easy but Trammell has the track record to get what a team needs out of her. Here’s what she needs to do in order for the Wings to take their next step forward as a franchise.
coppellstudentmedia.com

Band victorious in area marching competition

BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
101.5 KNUE

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
WFAA

Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
fox4news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
dallasexpress.com

Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
