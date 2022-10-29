Read full article on original website
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
The disappointing status of Kyrie Irving’s talks with ADL amid antisemitism controversy
Kyrie Irving’s name has been in the news for non-basketball reasons as of late. He is currently wrapped up in an anti-Semitism controversy. Stefan Bondy recently revealed the latest update in the Kyrie Irving saga. “At least in discussions thus far, the Anti-Defamation League hasn’t spoken directly to Kyrie Irving, who had his father, Drederick, […] The post The disappointing status of Kyrie Irving’s talks with ADL amid antisemitism controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets shopping Ben Simmons for ‘veteran shooter’ amid Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash saga
The Brooklyn Nets have been embroiled in so much controversy in recent weeks, currently in the midst of dealing with the Kyrie Irving saga and the fallout of parting ways with former head coach Steve Nash, that it has taken a lot of attention away from their troubling 2-6 start to begin the season. During […] The post RUMOR: Nets shopping Ben Simmons for ‘veteran shooter’ amid Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain
There’s been a lot of talk about Anthony Edwards’ eating habits after Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns blatantly called him out for his affinity to fast food. As it turns out, Edwards did put on weight during the offseason, but most of it has been muscle. Be that as it may, even the Timberwolves star […] The post ‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reveals exact moment he learned Steve Nash got fired by Nets
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admitted he was sleeping in the buildup of Steve Nash’s firing on Tuesday afternoon. So when he woke up, it was only then he learned of the team’s decision. Durant shared as much during his postgame presser following their 108-99 loss to the...
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
3 non-Zion Williamson reasons Pelicans are serious NBA title contenders
When it comes to the New Orleans Pelicans, everything revolves around Zion Williamson. How far they’ll go this season rests largely on his very broad shoulders. But one player alone does not a championship team make. LeBron James and Michael Jordan both learned that the hard way during the early portions of their career, as […] The post 3 non-Zion Williamson reasons Pelicans are serious NBA title contenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking
MIAMI — (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.
