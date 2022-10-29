ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Purchase of His Late Brother’s Truck Seems Hypocritical After His Criticism of Meri’s BB

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

During Season 17 of Sister Wives , fans have seen Kody Brown’s hypocritical nature on full display. Kody seems to have no problem shelling out funds to keep Robyn or himself happy. However, he’s much tighter with the family checkbook regarding his other wives.

Fans aren’t happy with Kody’s latest antics involving his late brother’s truck. Read on to hear what Kody’s done now and what fans have to say about it.

Kody Brown only supports the wants and needs of one wife

In Episode 5 of Season 17, Kody talks about buying his late brother’s truck from his brother’s widow. During his recorded review, Kody said:

“I saw my sister-in-law, my brother’s widow, back in the holidays. And I was like, ‘If you’re ever gonna sell that truck, then I’d like to buy it.’ That’d be just as fun as can be to keep that truck in the family. So I bought my brother’s truck from his widow. And it gives me a bit of joy to have that, you know.”

The truck has come in handy for the family since his second wife, Janelle, purchased a large trailer, sight unseen, to live on the family property Coyote Pass .

While the Super Duty truck has served at least one purpose for the family, fans can’t stand how Kody only seems to justify his and Robyn’s purchases . Kody is happy to pay for Robyn’s house and nanny but has something negative to say about anything the other wives want to buy.

Kody Brown is the only one who can keep sentimental family items

Understandably, Kody would want to buy his late brother’s truck, given its sentimental value. However, what fans can’t wrap their heads around is how Kody doesn’t see the sentimental value that Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, holds. Meri purchased the home in Parowan, Utah, in 2017. The house had previously been in Meri’s family for numerous generations.

Upon purchase of the home, Meri turned it into a B&B to honor her great-grandmother. Kody has never been supportive of Meri’s B&B, which many fans consider odd as the B&B creates an extra cash flow. It seems Kody only cares about sentimental value when it comes to him and his needs.

Season 17 of Sister Wives has many fans shaking their heads at Kody’s behavior. The family is experiencing a shifting culture. It’s clear they are not working as a cohesive unit. This divisiveness involves Kody always putting Robyn’s needs over the rest of the family’s. This became even more apparent when Kody purchased his brother’s truck.

Kody and Robyn make fun of Janelle

During this episode, Janelle says, “I went with Kody to pick this truck up about a week ago. It can pull a lot, and it will be big enough to pull the trailer I bought.” The scene then moves to a recorded interview with Robin, where she says, “I guess he got this truck. [Kody told me] ‘Oh, we have to buy a truck to move a trailer.’ I’m like, ‘No. You don’t.'”

Many fans felt that Robyn’s comment was a slight to Janelle’s needs as she needed a large pickup to pull her large fifth wheel to Coyote Pass.

Fans were even more enraged when Kody snubbed Janelle about the truck during a discussion. While at Janelle’s house, Kody said, “There’s just a couple things that happened that made me realize I needed a bigger truck but not all the time. And the problem is I don’t like having equipment that I don’t use.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjsES_0irflH6T00
Sister Wives star Kody Brown with the truck he purchased | TLC via Youtube

To Kody, Janelle said, “Well I’ll drive this then, and I love it.” Then, Kody told Janelle, “I don’t want to wear out this truck on a soccer mom, OK?” Janelle answered, “OK, well then, don’t complain to me, ‘I don’t want to have equipment that I don’t use.’ I’ll use it.”

After the scene was filmed with Janelle and Kody, Janelle had more to say about the interaction in her recorded interview. She told the cameras, “I really do love it. I would figure it out — like it’s as big as Caleb and Maddie’s truck. And Maddie drives that thing like a boss, so I know I can figure out how to drive this thing.”

Fans are then taken to Robyn’s recorded interview, where she says, “It’s kind of a funny thought, like seeing Janelle all over Flagstaff in this big, huge truck … I’ve also heard funny stories about Janelle struggling to drive big vehicles and to do things and stuff like that, so I don’t know.” Robyn chuckles throughout these final comments, which did not sit right with many longtime fans.

Some viewers even took to Reddit to voice their frustration over Kody and Robyn’s treatment of the other wives. One fan wrote, “He doesn’t want Janelle to use it because he doesn’t want it to become hers … as she races off to the wilderness in her mobile home. Kody values trucks more than wives.”

Only time will tell how this treatment imbalance will affect the Brown family.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown’s Son Logan Brown Gets Married to His Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty — See the Pics!

Comments / 28

Rona Fritzinger
3d ago

so he went to visit his sil back around the holidays, but couldn't even go to move his child to college or for her surgery and he went during covid

Reply(2)
47
pam holton
3d ago

I am so sick of his whining and complaining. When you are not happy with 3 out of 4 wives sounds like the problem is him and Robin. Not the other wives. Those two losers don’t want to lose the income Meri, Janelle and Christine provide for their lifestyle. OMG Robin and Kody may have to actually get a job!!!

Reply(1)
34
Karen Torres
3d ago

Am I the only one that noticed he got out wearing gloves? They way they kept talking about a big truck a big truck you would think it was a semi truck!!! lol. Kody is such a whining little hypocrite in everything he does. He could have gone for a day or two for his daughters surgery. He could have gone with Meri to her mother's knowing her health was bad. He cuold have done severely things but HE chose not to because it did not benefit him. When he is telling Christine what she can and can't do.....lol. he just wants 50/50 thinking he want have to pay child support. He wants money from her home sale. ...Kody is just a greedy little man.

Reply
24
Related
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody

Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
OK! Magazine

Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition

Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

214K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy