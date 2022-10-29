‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Purchase of His Late Brother’s Truck Seems Hypocritical After His Criticism of Meri’s BB

During Season 17 of Sister Wives , fans have seen Kody Brown’s hypocritical nature on full display. Kody seems to have no problem shelling out funds to keep Robyn or himself happy. However, he’s much tighter with the family checkbook regarding his other wives.

Fans aren’t happy with Kody’s latest antics involving his late brother’s truck. Read on to hear what Kody’s done now and what fans have to say about it.

Kody Brown only supports the wants and needs of one wife

In Episode 5 of Season 17, Kody talks about buying his late brother’s truck from his brother’s widow. During his recorded review, Kody said:

“I saw my sister-in-law, my brother’s widow, back in the holidays. And I was like, ‘If you’re ever gonna sell that truck, then I’d like to buy it.’ That’d be just as fun as can be to keep that truck in the family. So I bought my brother’s truck from his widow. And it gives me a bit of joy to have that, you know.”

The truck has come in handy for the family since his second wife, Janelle, purchased a large trailer, sight unseen, to live on the family property Coyote Pass .

While the Super Duty truck has served at least one purpose for the family, fans can’t stand how Kody only seems to justify his and Robyn’s purchases . Kody is happy to pay for Robyn’s house and nanny but has something negative to say about anything the other wives want to buy.

Kody Brown is the only one who can keep sentimental family items

Understandably, Kody would want to buy his late brother’s truck, given its sentimental value. However, what fans can’t wrap their heads around is how Kody doesn’t see the sentimental value that Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, holds. Meri purchased the home in Parowan, Utah, in 2017. The house had previously been in Meri’s family for numerous generations.

Upon purchase of the home, Meri turned it into a B&B to honor her great-grandmother. Kody has never been supportive of Meri’s B&B, which many fans consider odd as the B&B creates an extra cash flow. It seems Kody only cares about sentimental value when it comes to him and his needs.

Season 17 of Sister Wives has many fans shaking their heads at Kody’s behavior. The family is experiencing a shifting culture. It’s clear they are not working as a cohesive unit. This divisiveness involves Kody always putting Robyn’s needs over the rest of the family’s. This became even more apparent when Kody purchased his brother’s truck.

Kody and Robyn make fun of Janelle

During this episode, Janelle says, “I went with Kody to pick this truck up about a week ago. It can pull a lot, and it will be big enough to pull the trailer I bought.” The scene then moves to a recorded interview with Robin, where she says, “I guess he got this truck. [Kody told me] ‘Oh, we have to buy a truck to move a trailer.’ I’m like, ‘No. You don’t.'”

Many fans felt that Robyn’s comment was a slight to Janelle’s needs as she needed a large pickup to pull her large fifth wheel to Coyote Pass.

Fans were even more enraged when Kody snubbed Janelle about the truck during a discussion. While at Janelle’s house, Kody said, “There’s just a couple things that happened that made me realize I needed a bigger truck but not all the time. And the problem is I don’t like having equipment that I don’t use.”

Sister Wives star Kody Brown with the truck he purchased | TLC via Youtube

To Kody, Janelle said, “Well I’ll drive this then, and I love it.” Then, Kody told Janelle, “I don’t want to wear out this truck on a soccer mom, OK?” Janelle answered, “OK, well then, don’t complain to me, ‘I don’t want to have equipment that I don’t use.’ I’ll use it.”

After the scene was filmed with Janelle and Kody, Janelle had more to say about the interaction in her recorded interview. She told the cameras, “I really do love it. I would figure it out — like it’s as big as Caleb and Maddie’s truck. And Maddie drives that thing like a boss, so I know I can figure out how to drive this thing.”

Fans are then taken to Robyn’s recorded interview, where she says, “It’s kind of a funny thought, like seeing Janelle all over Flagstaff in this big, huge truck … I’ve also heard funny stories about Janelle struggling to drive big vehicles and to do things and stuff like that, so I don’t know.” Robyn chuckles throughout these final comments, which did not sit right with many longtime fans.

Some viewers even took to Reddit to voice their frustration over Kody and Robyn’s treatment of the other wives. One fan wrote, “He doesn’t want Janelle to use it because he doesn’t want it to become hers … as she races off to the wilderness in her mobile home. Kody values trucks more than wives.”

Only time will tell how this treatment imbalance will affect the Brown family.

