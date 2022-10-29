Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Mother, sister remember Charlie Alleman
Charlie Alleman had made an important decision. He was on his way to his late shift at a glass company in Shakopee. He had decided to put in his two-week notice that night. Charlie had been bullied there and, with encouragement from his sister and mother, he was ready to be done. It was 11:45 [...]
Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips
MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
Hennepin County works to expose lead in homes
MINNEAPOLIS — Alta Manuel has lived in her home built in 1958 for 30 years. She has seen her kids grow up there, and now, she's helping out with five grandkids and four great-grandkids. She wants to know for sure if her house is safe from lead. "I've got...
Families displaced after St. Louis Park fire
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — 11-year-old Sophia Elliott woke up to flames outside her patio door. "We were all sleeping and then me and my parents heard a crashing noise. And one of them thought it was me falling out of bed, so they came and checked on me so they came and checked on me and I was still in bed. So, the other one looked in the living room and saw that the patio window door was broken, but the curtains were still there, so she moved aside the curtains and saw fire and was like, 'Fire! Fire! Get out! Get out!’ We have a cat and we had to leave her in there,” Sophia said.
Lesson in crafting gave heart transplant patient new lease on life
MINNEAPOLIS -- A west metro nurse has a new profession, a new passion, and a new story to tell. While on the brink of death, a lesson in crafting helped keep her alive.The Mayo Clinic is known as the best hospital in the U.S., but the people inside are often experiencing the worst of times, like Katie White, a nurse turned patient."The doctor came in and said this heart has gotten you as far as its gonna go," she said.The newlywed's lifelong heart condition was now so critical, she was living at Mayo Clinic. As stressful as it was on...
stthomas.edu
In the News: Anthony Rauschendorfer on Social Workers Joining the Minneapolis Police Department
Anthony Rauschendorfer, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and attorney for the university's Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about a new opportunity provided by the Minneapolis Police Department, which will allow social workers like him to step in alongside police officers to improve responses to mental health-related incidents.
Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay
Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay. Because Hutchinson's...
fox9.com
Minnesota Powerball players hope for ultimate treat on Halloween as jackpot hits $1B
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - At the Holiday Gas Station on Highway 55 and Boone Avenue in Golden Valley, customers are hoping for more treat than trick as they try to win the lottery on All Hallow's Eve. "I got five tickets so that's a lot, but it's a...
Beautiful weather persists | 'Enjoy it while we have it'
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Seventy degrees in November is a welcome treat, and on Wednesday, the Twin Cities might even break a record. It was so warm Tuesday, the tennis courts in Golden Valley were full. "I'm sure everybody's taking advantage of this weather," said player Kathy Cope. "It's beautiful...
Holiday Theater Shows in the Twin Cities, 2022
From the classics to Bing Crosby, Minnesota is set for holiday performances The post Holiday Theater Shows in the Twin Cities, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail
BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
KARE 11
UPS announces plan to hire seasonal employees in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — UPS announced its plan to hire over 2,000 seasonal employees in the Minneapolis area during its annual "UPS Brown Friday" hiring weekend. The upcoming event is part of UPS' larger plan to hire over 100,000 seasonal workers to help with the impending holiday rush. The company plans to hire over 60,000 seasonal employees in total across the country, and the annual happening will include more than 400 in-person and virtual events nationwide.
New early voting centers open in final stretch before midterms
MINNEAPOLIS — Polling locations and election officials are in go mode with just seven days to spare before the midterm elections in Minnesota. "We just got fresh numbers as of today," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. "We are at 376,000 absentee ballots — that’s up 90,000 in the last few days since last Thursday."
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
