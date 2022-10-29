Read full article on original website
Daily Nexus
El Congreso calls for expansion of El Centro
El Congreso is calling for the expansion and improvements of El Centro de UC Santa Barbara, citing concerns in the condition, accessibility and general usage of the building. These demands were initially made in April and have been pushed forth since. El Centro is a communal building located on campus...
Daily Nexus
Students form PATH club to foster connection with residents experiencing houselessness
People Assisting the Homeless in Santa Barbara is facilitating student volunteering regularly at the houseless shelter in downtown Santa Barbara. People Assisting the Homeless (P.A.T.H.) is a statewide organization connecting houseless people to permanent housing and additionally offering case management, medical and mental healthcare and other essential services. P.A.T.H. Santa Barbara — one of the organization’s chapters — provides transitional housing for houseless Santa Barbara residents.
syvnews.com
Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal
More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
Four candidates in the running for seats on the Santa Maria City Council
The seats for District 3 and 4 of the Santa Maria City Council are on the ballot for this November General Election.
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
syvnews.com
CIF Central Section playoffs: St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley to host first-round games; Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez hit the road
St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley have drawn first-round home games for the CIF Central Section Football Playoffs. All other northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County teams that qualified for the football post-season will be on the road. No. 6 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Clovis...
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Early Voters Skew Old, White, and Democrat
With less than a week before next Tuesday’s elections, roughly 17 percent of Santa Barbara County’s registered voters have turned in their ballots. To the extent party affiliation matters — and in Santa Barbara it does — registered Democrats had turned in nearly twice as many ballots as their Republican counterparts as of October 28 — roughly 20,000 Democratic cast ballots to 11,200 by Republicans. Declined-to-state ballots made up 8,400 of the rest. Of the nearly 39,600 ballots, roughly 31,000 were cast by voters older than 50. Of those, nearly two-thirds were age 65 or older. And 79 percent were White.
Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday
The Santa Barbara area participated in the human chain global rally in solidarity with the women of Iran Saturday in the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)
As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
Local organizations and students to host Día de los Muertos celebration
The Día de los Muertos celebration will display 10 altars on the second level of the Santa Maria Town Center on Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School District Says $125 Million Bond Vital for Classroom Improvements
Students entering a Lompoc Unified School District classroom see words of wisdom displayed near large rusty spots on the walls, mismatched tile, yellowed blinds and other signs of the facility’s dated condition. Once inside, they get to sit at old desks with sea foam green chairs revealing the age...
calcoastnews.com
Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County
A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
pacbiztimes.com
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
KEYT
Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos to honor the community’s late loved ones
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley celebrates Dia De Los Muertos this Saturday to honor the community's late loved ones at the 400-600 block of S. McClelland Street. Dia De Los Muertos is a Hispanic and Central American tradition to honor loved ones who have passed on. They...
Why older adults have the highest suicide rate: Signs, resources & how to help
October 31st marks the end of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. But addressing mental health should be a focus year round.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Downtown Restaurant to Close and Two Eateries Featured on TV
Two local eateries will be featured on national television and the Natural Cafe's downtown location will close citing untenable conditions on State Street. Natural Cafe Closes Downtown Location Due to State Street Issues. After 30 years at 508 State Street, the health-focused eatery Natural Cafe will close in March 2023...
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
KEYT
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
