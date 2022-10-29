ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Congreso calls for expansion of El Centro

El Congreso is calling for the expansion and improvements of El Centro de UC Santa Barbara, citing concerns in the condition, accessibility and general usage of the building. These demands were initially made in April and have been pushed forth since. El Centro is a communal building located on campus...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Students form PATH club to foster connection with residents experiencing houselessness

People Assisting the Homeless in Santa Barbara is facilitating student volunteering regularly at the houseless shelter in downtown Santa Barbara. People Assisting the Homeless (P.A.T.H.) is a statewide organization connecting houseless people to permanent housing and additionally offering case management, medical and mental healthcare and other essential services. P.A.T.H. Santa Barbara — one of the organization’s chapters — provides transitional housing for houseless Santa Barbara residents.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal

More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Early Voters Skew Old, White, and Democrat

With less than a week before next Tuesday’s elections, roughly 17 percent of Santa Barbara County’s registered voters have turned in their ballots. To the extent party affiliation matters — and in Santa Barbara it does — registered Democrats had turned in nearly twice as many ballots as their Republican counterparts as of October 28 — roughly 20,000 Democratic cast ballots to 11,200 by Republicans. Declined-to-state ballots made up 8,400 of the rest. Of the nearly 39,600 ballots, roughly 31,000 were cast by voters older than 50. Of those, nearly two-thirds were age 65 or older. And 79 percent were White.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)

As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready.  More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County

A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse

The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
CAMARILLO, CA
KEYT

Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

