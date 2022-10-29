Has ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 Started Filming? Here’s Why Fans Think So

CBS is in the middle of airing The Amazing Race Season 34 , but behind the scenes, many fans believe production has already begun on season 35. Read on for evidence that may prove the next group of contestants is currently racing around the world.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers for The Amazing Race Season 35.]

Phil Keoghan | Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

CBS hasn’t announced that ‘The Amazing Race’ is renewed for season 35

The network has yet to announce whether The Amazing Race has been renewed for season 35. However, everyone knows that it will be. The reality competition series has been on the air since 2001, and it brings in good ratings for CBS.

Unless there is some drastic shift at the network, The Amazing Race will continue to grace our screens for years to come, along with Survivor and Big Brother .

For reference, CBS executives revealed they had renewed The Amazing Race for season 34 a week after the season 33 finale aired. So perhaps we’ll get an official renewal announcement about season 35 in December.

‘The Amazing Race’ fan spots producers and racers filming in Los Angeles

One fan of The Amazing Race believes they stumbled upon filming for season 35 in Los Angeles. And they shared their experience on Reddit on Friday, Oct. 21.

“Has Season 35 started to film? I may have seen some of the intro interviews,” they wrote. “This morning, I went to walk my dog in a park here in LA, and a film crew was scattered around the park. There were also pairs of people in matching colors of athleisure wear, some carrying backpacks. My mind instantly went to [ The Amazing Race ].”

They continued, “I passed one couple, and they were sitting in chairs, telling a story. I even chatted a bit with another couple when my dog decided to take a break near them, but they couldn’t spill the beans on what they were filming. The only thing throwing me off was that signs leading to the filming area were labeled as JAMS.”

The original poster also disclosed that they spotted the production in O’Melveny Park in northern LA.

One fan pointed out that The Amazing Race ‘s casting website reveals they are “scheduled to start filming [season 35] around mid-October for approximately 25-30 days.” The fan added, “You probably saw them filming their pre-race intro videos. They’ll likely fly to their first country and start actual filming in the next few days.”

Spoiler alert: Where is the first leg in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35?

Thanks to more fans on the ground, we know where the teams travel for their first leg in The Amazing Race Season 35 — Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

One person shared photos on Instagram that bystanders took during the leg on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In the pictures, the racers are carrying wooden horses and observing a wrestling match.

This will be the second time The Amazing Race will include a leg outside of Europe, including the portion in Jordan in season 34 , since before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.