ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Body Language Expert Notes How Prince William and Kate Middleton Manage Crowds Differently Than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

According to one expert’s observations, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a different approach to meeting crowds than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle .

Body language analysts have pointed out many similarities between how the two royal couples behave while engaging with groups of people. But one noticed a subtle difference when they initially met well-wishers while taking in tributes after Queen Elizabeth II died.

Notably, the experts pointed out there are reasons for the couples to have behaved differently. But they said one contrast spoke to their confidence and comfort with taking on pro-royal crowds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8KeD_0irfkfzA00
(L) Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images (R) Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert notes Prince William and Kate Middleton are confident individuals with pro-royal crowds

Body language experts Spidey and David Stephens noticed that when William and Kate met with a crowd of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle after the queen’s death , they immediately split up and interacted with individuals alone ( The Behavioral Arts ).

Spidey also pointed out that William’s body language showed genuine concern and vulnerability when speaking with people on this occasion. For example, the prince would shake and hold their hands, leaning in to listen and tilting his head in understanding. Spidey explained that the gestures showed “sympathy and the acceptance of sympathy.”

Stephens noted that Kate has individual confidence with crowds and pointed out something he loves about her interactions. “When she’s with children, she will actually get down on their level,” he noted, adding, “You’ll see her crouch right down to engage with children.”

The experts agreed that William and Kate showed certainty and assurance in taking on the crowd for one-on-one interactions from the start. But they noted Harry and Meghan took some time to warm up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look to each other for support with pro-royal crowds, body language expert says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqHCM_0irfkfzA00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex (L) Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images (R) Kirsty O’Connor/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

In contrast to William and Kate, Harry and Meghan stayed close at first while greeting the crowd during their walkabout at Windsor Castle . They stuck together instead of immediately splitting up for one-on-one interactions.

Stephens pointed out that Harry was still reaching out to Meghan with “comforting gestures” and was “reassuring Meghan [with] his hand around [her] back as they engage together with the crowd initially.”

“… What you do see as time goes on is that Meghan begins to get a bit more confidence, and they start engaging separately,” he added. “And Meghan’s very good, as well. She engages well with the crowd. You see her getting down and meeting children at their level.”

However, he added there was a “period of adjustment from them doing it together as a couple to then them having more engagements separately.”

How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior reflects the ‘seriousness’ of their roles after Queen Elizabeth’s death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hh0ct_0irfkfzA00
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Spidey and Stephens agreed that William and Kate’s body language was pretty typical, especially considering they had just lost a beloved family member. Not everyone shows or shares grief through open affection, and they noted that neither couple’s approach indicated more or less of a connection.

Additionally, the queen’s death gave William and Kate new titles and roles, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales . It also placed William first in line to the throne, and following him are all three of their children, who also started their year at a new school the day the queen died. So, it’s arguably not surprising that William and Kate’s overall behavior differs from that of Harry and Meghan.

Body language expert and connection specialist Katia Loisel analyzed William and Kate’s behavior at Elizabeth’s lying-in-state ceremony for 7News (per Daily Mail ). She noted, “Prince William and Princess Kate keep a formal distance, in keeping with the the formality and seriousness of the event, and Prince William’s position as heir to the throne.”

Their body language indicated they were “grief-stricken and lost in their own thoughts,” Loisel added, noting the distance between William and Kate was “reflective of their roles and the seriousness of the occasion.”

RELATED: ‘Submissive’ Meghan Markle Resembled a Royal Aide Compared to ‘Confident’ Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Popculture

Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.
shefinds

Piers Morgan Just Called Out Prince Harry And Meghan Markle As 'B-List Wannabes' Who Need To Stop 'Trashing' The Royal Family

Piers Morgan has once again made his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle known! For his latest tirade against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host has accused them of “trying to steal the royal family’s thunder” for releasing their new official photographs just two days after King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton released theirs. Yikes!
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

214K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy