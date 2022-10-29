ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Prey for the Devil’ Is the Final Film to Feature 1 Cast Member Before His Untimely Death

By Ashley Swallow
 3 days ago

‘Tis the season for all content spooky and scary. Fans of the horror genre are definitely looking forward to Daniel Stamm ‘s upcoming film Prey for the Devil .

Ben Cross | Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

The talented cast of actors matched with the chilling plot has made the forthcoming feature a must-see. Not to mention, for one of the cast members, Prey for the Devil marked his final on-screen appearance before his tragic death, making the movie that much more meaningful.

A closer look at ‘Prey for the Devil’ and the cast behind the 2022 film

Catholicism and the supernatural unknown are at the center of Prey for the Devil . The hair-raising trailers illustrate the story behind a young girl named Natalie who is seemingly under possession.

In need of an exorcism, Sister Ann, a young student at St. Michael the Archangel School, quickly develops an interest and bond in the young girl struggling. In the seemingly never-ending battle between good and evil, Sister Ann realizes her calling is much graver than anyone could have ever expected.

Posy Taylor was the young actor cast as Natalie, and Jacqueline Byers took on the part of Sister Ann. Virginia Madsen , a seasoned scary movie star, appeared alongside Byers and Posy as Dr. Peters. Nicholas Ralph, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro were a few of the many actors to take on the roles of priests.

Just in time for Halloween, the movie was released on October 28th. Though there is a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding Prey for the Devil , the unexpected loss of one of the cast members has definitely cast a somber shadow on the production.

‘Prey for the Devil’ is the final film to feature 1 cast member before his untimely death

Directed by Stamm and written by talented writers like Robert Zappia, Prey for the Devil seems to have all of the right pieces for a scary movie success story. Ben Cross was another popular star to join the impressive cast.

Cross, who is often associated with his work in Star Trek and Dark Shadows , took on the part of Cardinal Matthew in Prey for the Devil . As Collider reported, the production of the film took place over the summer of 2020. The filming took place in Sofia, Bulgaria, and though there hasn’t been a specified timeline, it seems to be set in the modern day.

In the summer of 2020, Prey for the Devil wrapped filming, but things were far from well for Cross. On August 18th, 2020, the world was shocked and saddened to hear the news of Cross’ death.

Cross’ family took to social media to share the tragic news, and US Weekly was able to recap some of the sobering details. On Facebook, Cross’ daughter wrote, “I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father died a few hours ago.” She went on to add, “He had been sick for a while, but there was a rapid decline over the past week.”

Though it didn’t seem like many knew about Cross’ health issues, The Guardian confirmed that the movie star died of cancer.

Ben Cross’ impressive career

Prey for the Devil may have been Cross’ final film feature, but the actor had many, many, many noteworthy roles leading up to it. Hands down, Cross’ most memorable role came in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire .

Cast to play the part of Harold Abrahams, Chariots of Fire told the story of two British track athletes. Putting a spotlight on antisemitism, Cross and his co-star, Ian Charleson, worked to earn their place in the 1942 Olympics.

Another one of Cross’ significant roles came in 1995 when he took the screen as Prince Malagant in First Knight . Wildlings , The Rest Is Ashes , and The Last Letter from Your Lover were a few other movies Cross was able to work on before the end of his career.

RELATED: Is ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Based on a True Story?

