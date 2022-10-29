Suspect shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police in Sunnyside on Saturday

(Kennewick, WA) -- A car hit by gunfire in Kennewick Saturday night with deadly results. Kennewick Police say they found a dead male inside one of two vehicles involved in a wreck off West 5th Ave just west of South Kent Street. This after they were called to the scene on reports of gunshots. After investigating, police say the dead male and the vehicle he'd been inside of had been hit by gunfire. It's now a homicide investigation.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO