Suspect shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police in Sunnyside on Saturday

Yakima Herald Republic
Tribal police investigating shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Toppenish on the Yakama Reservation. A man was reportedly shot at about 7:20 a.m. in the 800 block of West First Avenue, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Toppenish police initially responded, but the case was handed off to Yakama...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man accused of shooting at Sunnyside police Saturday appears in court
A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a police officer in the Lower Valley over the weekend made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. Jorge Albarran faces possible first-degree assault, possession of a stolen gun and unlawful possession of a gun charges. On Saturday about 4:10 a.m.,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court
A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
nbcrightnow.com
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima stabbing victim in critical condition; security precautions lifted at two nearby schools
A stabbing on the 400 block of South Seventh Street in Yakima left a 70-year-old man in critical condition Monday, police said. Police have no suspect yet and are investigating, said Yakima Police Department public information officer Yvette Inzunza. Two local schools were placed on "secure and teach" orders because...
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
One Dead After Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A car hit by gunfire in Kennewick Saturday night with deadly results. Kennewick Police say they found a dead male inside one of two vehicles involved in a wreck off West 5th Ave just west of South Kent Street. This after they were called to the scene on reports of gunshots. After investigating, police say the dead male and the vehicle he'd been inside of had been hit by gunfire. It's now a homicide investigation.
UPDATE | Driver killed in Halloween evening head-on in Pasco is identified
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
nbcrightnow.com
Police report illegal card skimmers at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has reported incidents involving credit card skimmers at the Walmart location in Richland. Card skimming is a fraud technique that tampers with card readers in order to track peoples’ card information. Several readers at the Richland Walmart had skimmer covers, designed to fit on top of actual card readers and look legitimate, according to RPD.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police investigate possible homicide early Sunday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a two car crash and one person was dead in one of the cars. The investigation shows the man...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
20-Year-Old Suspect Jailed After Drive-By Shooting Injures Man
Multiple calls reporting shots fired were made to Emergency Dispatch Friday night. Just before 6 pm, shots were heard in the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. Some callers reported a man was shot. More callers were able to describe two males involved with a description of their vehicle.
FOX 11 and 41
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting
Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected. other...
nbcrightnow.com
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March
The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
