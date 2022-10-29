ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon

By Drew Ascione
 7 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire reported a plane had to make an emergency landing at the Santa Maria Airport due to a mechanical failure at 4:14 p.m. Saturday.

“He landed safely. He watched for the cars and There was a gap in between the cars. And he got it down on the ground," said Chris Zurich a friend of the pilots who arrived at the scene.

The single-engine plane traveling from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Airport was diverted to Santa Maria Airport. The plane avoided any major damage to the area but did hit power lines upon landing.

“No one was hurt. It was just a solo. Our solo male pilot. This was the safest place he could land the plane," said CHP officer Robert Miller.

It landed on the block of 2700 E. Clark Road in Santa Maria without any damages to property and the pilot had no injuries.

“This is the best outcome you could hope for, the airplane will fly again," said Zurich.

Santa Maria Airport is now investigating the incident following FAA regulations to pinpoint the problem and remove the plane from service.

PG&E was on the scene to repair the power lines.

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

