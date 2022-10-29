Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 08:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County LOCALLY DENSE FOG REPORTED ACROSS THE REGION Patchy fog will continue across portions of West Texas and southeast New Mexico through this morning with visibilities around 2-5 miles expected. Some locally dense fog has been observed across the Marfa Plateau and along the Pecos River Valley where visibilities at or below 1/4 mile are possible. Drivers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility. Please slow down, increase following distance, and utilize low beams when driving in foggy conditions.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 05:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County, Southern Campbell County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 06:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph Patchy dense fog early this morning Patchy dense fog should lift before 9 AM EDT over most areas. Until then, if you are driving early today, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus.
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 14 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 05:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Continues WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 12 inches. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches between 5000 and 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Kings Canyon NP and Sequoia NP. * WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage the remainder of this week and into the weekend while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 3.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 3.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to very slowly decline during the period. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.6 Wed 10 am 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga, Orleans, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Orleans; Oswego; Wayne AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog will continue this morning for areas along the southern and eastern shore of Lake Ontario. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at times. Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution during the morning commute and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility over short distances. The fog will dissipate by mid to late morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Pickaway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hocking; Licking; Pickaway PATCHY DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE THROUGH NOON Patchy dense fog remains in portions of central Ohio, this morning. Visibility will be variable across the area through noon as conditions improve with some visibility dropping to one- quarter of a mile or less in some locations. Motorists should exercise caution while driving and be prepared for fluctuations in conditions. The fog is expected to mix out and improve by noon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 04:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET Some occasional light snow is still possible for another hour or two, but little additional accumulation is expected, therefore the winter weather advisory is being allowed to expire.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT ABOVE 8000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Locally higher accumulations also possible above timberline. Winds will gusts 45 to 60 mph above 10000 feet. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Greene; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland PATCHY DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE THROUGH NOON Patchy dense fog remains in portions of eastern Ohio, northern WV and southwest Pennsylvania this morning. Visibility will be variable across the area through noon as conditions improve with some visibility dropping to one-quarter of a mile or less in some instances. Motorists should exercise caution while driving and be prepared for fluctuations in conditions. The fog is expected to mix out and dissipate by noon.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 03:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range in passes. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced at times in blowing snow. Drifting snow may impact travel.
Hard Freeze Watch issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-03 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Klondike Highway, N of 4 mile. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could be difficult to manage. Visibilities could be reduced during periods of heavier snow. Greatest snowfall rates Wednesday evening.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva is in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline through Moderate Flood Stage into early next week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Water begins to move into homes in low lying areas along the river. Flooding around the Black Hammock area near Lake Jesup. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow decline through next week. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.5 Wed 9 am 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.1 9.0
Freeze Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 04:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Strait of Juan De Fuca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 06:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Strait of Juan De Fuca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of snow along and near Highway 101. * WHERE...Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of light to moderate snowfall will lead to snow covered roadways along main roads and back roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warming temperatures and decreasing precipitation will end the threat for brief accumulating snowfall by mid-morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 04:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers may bring rapidly changing conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions.
