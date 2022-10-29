American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum set to host ‘Youth Art Show’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum (AQHF) invite the young artist to the “Youth Art Show”.

According to the AQHF website, the competition is open to artists between the ages of 11 to 18 years old. Artists will compete for cash prizes along with having their artwork displayed in the museum’s gallery.

All artists must register online by Nov. 1 and their artwork must be submitted to the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum by Nov. 15.

AQHF said that the artwork should capture the spirit of the American Quarter Horse while also celebrating the unique love of horses. Participants will also be required to write an essay explaining what inspired their art piece.

The ceremony for prizes and celebrating the artwork will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum. AQHF said admission is free, families and teachers are invited to enjoy the reception that will feature refreshments.

Age categories for competition:

Ages 11-12

Ages 13-14

Ages 15-16

Ages 17-18

Award categories for each age bracket include:

1st place – ribbon plus $200 gift card

2nd place – ribbon plus $150 gift card

3rd place – ribbon plus $100 gift card

(Honorable mention – ribbon)

For more information on the “Youth Art Show”, visit here.