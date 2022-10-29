Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake EvansNikAledo, TX
Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach
Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
Full details of Bryan Harsin’s buyout from Auburn revealed
Being the head football coach at Auburn is one of the best jobs in sports, not because Nick Saban is your rival and you play in the toughest division in college football, but because of the fat buyout waiting for you after you are inevitably fired. Bryan Harsin knows all about that.
College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Bowl projections after Week 9
As we conclude week nine of the college football season, we have officially entered the stretch run, with the College Football Playoff rankings here every Tuesday until the final rankings are revealed after conference championship week. Tennessee, the most dominant team of the season so far, took the top spot...
Paul Finebaum reveals top name to watch to become Auburn's next head coach
The Auburn Tigers are soon expected to be conducting a search for the program’s next head football coach. Current coach Bryan Harsin is not likely to remain in place beyond this season, and the Tigers are reportedly closing in on hiring John Cohen as the school’s new athletic director.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Kirby Smart makes surprising admission before showdown with Tennessee Vols
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with reporters on Monday and he was unsurprisingly asked about the Tennessee Vols‘ uptempo offense. The No. 1 Bulldogs and the No. 2 Volunteers are set to meet this weekend in Athens in a matchup that should determine the winner of the SEC East.
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
Tony Romo says 1 college coach is drawing interest from NFL teams
Tony Romo says there is one college football coach who is already receiving interest from NFL teams. Romo was calling Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. During the fourth quarter of the 1-sided game, Romo began talking with Jim Nantz about the success the Tennessee Vols are having.
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
North Carolina A&T preps for old MEAC foe as it marches toward Big South title
With a victory over Campbell, the Aggies are closing in on a championship The post North Carolina A&T preps for old MEAC foe as it marches toward Big South title appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The reason the Tennessee Vols are tied with Ohio State in the AP Top 25 poll is maddening
The Tennessee Vols will enter their huge showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in Athens as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. Tennessee is tied with Ohio State at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. This is the highest the Vols have been ranked...
Everything you need to know about 2022-23 women’s college basketball season
The 2022-23 women’s college basketball season tips off next week and we have everything you need to know, including top players, teams and more. The women’s college basketball season is back, with real games set to tip off on Monday, Nov. 7. It’s getting harder and harder to...
John Cohen’s SEC Flip Is Revealing in More Ways Than One
The Tigers had a leadership change Monday beyond firing their football coach.
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports' Jerry Palm includes 9 B1G teams following Week 9
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 9 with CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm releasing his latest outlook. Those projections include 1 B1G team in the College Football Playoff and another pair of B1G programs in New Year’s Six Bowls. According to Palm, he has...
Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
Josh Heupel gets mentioned during NFL broadcast but Vols fans won’t like what was said
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is the talk of the football world these days. And not just the college football world, but the NFL world, too. On Sunday, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, brought up Heupel during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
