State College, PA

WATCH what Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Ohio State after the game

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions presented quite the challenge to the Ohio State football team on Saturday, taking the game all the way into the fourth quarter, but the Buckeyes dug deep, created a couple of turnovers on defense, and put together some drives to pull away for a 44-31 victory.

After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin was proud of his team’s effort but obviously disappointed it couldn’t finish the deal against the No. 2 ranked team in the country. He met with the local media in State College after the loss to discuss what he saw during the game and gave his thoughts on Ohio State.

We like to keep track of what the opposing coaches think of the Buckeyes after they play him and Franklin was very complimentary of his opposition today while still holding his team accountable for some shortcomings.

If you didn’t get to catch everything Franklin said about Ohio State, we have the press conference for you thanks to Mark Brennan of 247Sports. Watch and listen to Franklin give credit to OSU’s skill, marvel at Marvin Harrison Jr, discuss his team’s turnovers and more.

With the victory, Ohio State runs its record to 8-0 and will hit the road again next week when it travels to Northwestern.

AllKnowing
3d ago

As usual Clifford ruins PSU chance of beating Ohio State, three interceptions and one fumble resulting in 24 points for the Buckeyes. Be glad when he's gone. To bad Franklin doesn't go too. He just can't get his team to next level.

MsP MsP
3d ago

Penn state gave not only the Buckeyes a run for their money but also Michigan. if Penn had a depth chart like osu and um those two games could of been Ws for them.

