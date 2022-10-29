Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween
ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square. It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Matilda the Musical’ as homecoming production
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to stage as this year’s homecoming production. Directed by Becky Hartle and featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater, the show focuses on a misunderstood young girl gifted with unique powers.
WBBJ
Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more. On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families. Twana...
WBBJ
The Miracle Church hosts its first trunk-or-treat
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local church hosted their inaugural Trunk or Treat for families to come out and have a good time in a safe environment. The Miracle Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in Humboldt, showered people with love, candy and hay as some enjoyed the hayride, bouncy house and the candy that various people had donated to the event.
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
WBBJ
Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off. And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that. After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take...
WBBJ
Union students repay community for help during 2008 tornado
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated an annual day of service and gave back to their community. In remembrance of the community helping Union University pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes hit the campus in 2008, students took a day to show gratitude and lend a hand.
WBBJ
Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm
MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert. On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around...
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Biggest Crowd Ever As Spooktacular Draws 5,000
Paris, Tenn.–An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance at Saturday’s annual Spooktacular–the biggest attendance ever. The Spooktacular was held at the Eiffel Tower Park and was held over a wider area of the park, including the Splash Park. Young and old in costume enjoyed the games, costume contests, pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, Minions Dance Party, Fright Land and Fantasy Land Trails and candy handed out at several stations set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police, REAL Hope Center, and other local organizations. The event was organized by the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and Director Tony Lawrence estimated at least 5,000 were in attendance. Paris Firefighter Viviana Rodriguez Londono had a perfect spot to watch the festivities from atop the Paris Fire Truck and took this photo.
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
WBBJ
Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
WBBJ
Union students to set out for 2022 Day of Remembrance
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a local college will get involved with the community in a powerful way. Union University will host their annual Campus and Community Day of Remembrance and Service event. This is a day where Union cancels classes and encourages students to go out into West...
WBBJ
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
WBBJ
Summer Dawn Bertram
Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home. Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.
Comments / 0