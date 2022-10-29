Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
KENS 5
Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon
SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
Cowboys Came Close To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade, per Report
The Dallas Cowboys came close to orchestrating a blockbuster wide receiver trade before Tuesday's deadline, according to a report. The NFC East franchise reportedly came close to acquiring veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Texans on Houston this afternoon. However, no deal ...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Former 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor opens up about Colangelo scandal, bid to return to NBA
The evolution of the game away from bigs who feasted in the paint and toward small ball taking off at almost exactly the moment former Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor came into the league did the Duke alumnus no favors. But it probably did not help Okafor’s career...
KENS 5
'Are you seeing this? Is this real?' | From a path to stardom to misconduct allegations, inside the startling end of Josh Primo's Spurs career
SAN ANTONIO — Most everyone who went to the AT&T Center on Friday was expecting a notable night and hoping for a good game, and they got both, but they were also at the epicenter of shocking news that reverberated throughout the NBA. DeMar DeRozan was back in town...
Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping
It's not Pat Bev's first rodeo in this department.
Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Calvin Ridley
With the NFL’s trade deadline for the 2022 season looming at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons got two draft picks for a wide receiver who won’t be able to play until the 2023 season at the earliest. The NFL suspended former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley...
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal blast Kyrie Irving for antisemitic tweet, call for suspension
Charles Barkley said the “NBA dropped the ball” when responding to the Kyrie Irving controversy. Irving, the New Jersey star, is under fire for his antisemitic endorsements. On Tuesday’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley said Irving should be suspended. “I think he should have been suspended...
Reggie Miller wonders where NBA players are in midst of Kyrie Irving controversy: 'It's been crickets'
Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller took a shot at NBA players for failing to step up and speak out amid the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington.
College Football Playoff rankings released, SEC has 3 of top 6 teams
The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings came Tuesday night live on ESPN. The No. 1 spot went to Tennessee on the strength of its 52-49 win over Alabama with a lot still to be determined. The Vols will face No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that could determine the SEC East. Ohio State was No. 2.
Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’ after being fired at Auburn
One day after being fired as Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin expressed his disappointment over the decision handed down by university president Dr. Chris Roberts. Harsin released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon, which was posted on Twitter by former Auburn player and current ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic. In the statement, Harsin said he was “incredibly disappointed” that he will no longer be Auburn’s head coach. His tenure on the Plains lasted just more than 22 months and only 21 games, as his teams went a combined 9-12 overall. The Tigers were 3-5 this season prior to his firing, and the program was just 3-10 over the last calendar year, with only one of those wins against Power 5 competition (this season’s overtime win against Missouri).
San Antonio, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
What time is CFP on? Live stream, how to watch online for free, TV info, predictions
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled Tuesday, Nov. 1. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Even before the selection committee finishes its work, the teams with a chance to be reach the final four are clear. They are all in the Power Five.
Giants’ Darius Slayton reaches receiving milestone
With a 6-yard reception on the New York Giants’ first snap against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Darius Slayton became the 10th Auburn alumnus to reach 2,000 receiving yards in the NFL. When the season started, it appeared that milestone would be a much longer time coming for Slayton,...
State NFL roundup: UWA alumnus goes off for Dolphins again
Former West Alabama standout Tyreek Hill has been selected for the Pro Bowl in all six of his previous NFL seasons. Those were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season with the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver is looking like a lock to earn the all-star accolade again.
