San Antonio, TX

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
KENS 5

Josh Primo now a free agent after clearing waivers; press conference from accuser expected soon

SAN ANTONIO — After being cut by the San Antonio Spurs over allegations of sexual misconduct, Josh Primo has cleared waivers and become a free agent. The Spurs made a shocking announcement on Friday night that they were cutting the 19-year-old who they had viewed as a potential star for the team, just weeks after guaranteeing his salary for next season. In the 48 hours that followed, the other 29 teams in the NBA had an opportunity to claim the talented guard and pay the rest of his contract.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
AL.com

Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Calvin Ridley

With the NFL’s trade deadline for the 2022 season looming at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons got two draft picks for a wide receiver who won’t be able to play until the 2023 season at the earliest. The NFL suspended former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS DFW

XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AL.com

College Football Playoff rankings released, SEC has 3 of top 6 teams

The initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings came Tuesday night live on ESPN. The No. 1 spot went to Tennessee on the strength of its 52-49 win over Alabama with a lot still to be determined. The Vols will face No. 3 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that could determine the SEC East. Ohio State was No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Bryan Harsin ‘incredibly disappointed’ after being fired at Auburn

One day after being fired as Auburn’s head coach, Bryan Harsin expressed his disappointment over the decision handed down by university president Dr. Chris Roberts. Harsin released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon, which was posted on Twitter by former Auburn player and current ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic. In the statement, Harsin said he was “incredibly disappointed” that he will no longer be Auburn’s head coach. His tenure on the Plains lasted just more than 22 months and only 21 games, as his teams went a combined 9-12 overall. The Tigers were 3-5 this season prior to his firing, and the program was just 3-10 over the last calendar year, with only one of those wins against Power 5 competition (this season’s overtime win against Missouri).
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The TMI Episcopal basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross Of San Antonio on November 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AL.com

Giants’ Darius Slayton reaches receiving milestone

With a 6-yard reception on the New York Giants’ first snap against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Darius Slayton became the 10th Auburn alumnus to reach 2,000 receiving yards in the NFL. When the season started, it appeared that milestone would be a much longer time coming for Slayton,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

State NFL roundup: UWA alumnus goes off for Dolphins again

Former West Alabama standout Tyreek Hill has been selected for the Pro Bowl in all six of his previous NFL seasons. Those were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season with the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver is looking like a lock to earn the all-star accolade again.
LIVINGSTON, AL
AL.com

