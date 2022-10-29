2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Read full article on original website
Thuy Nguyen
3d ago
has nothing to do with it, you think these criminals would abide by the law getting a permit to carry? Of course not they are stolen guns
danny scott
3d ago
no these guys🥷🔫 aren't the ones they were just out training for the Olympics can you tell by the way they were running and jumping 😆
HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns
A deputy who thought a man was planning to steal a bottle from a nightclub was actually carrying a weapon in his waistband.
KHOU
Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say
HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October. Police are still searching...
Takeoff Shooting Death Updates: Police Investigation, Suspect Information and More
An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department into the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1. Keeping reading for the latest information in Takeoff’s shooting case. Takeoff Was Shot and Killed. The Atlanta-based artist — real name...
27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say
The district attorney's office has declined to pursue charges after the shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday
Texas Man Goes 'Ballistic' In Road Rage Crash, Rips Driver's Car Apart
The man was caught on camera intentionally crashing into the driver's car and jumping on the windshield.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect in AMBER Alert for 1-year-old daughter stabs child, himself to death: Rosenberg PD
ROSENBERG, Texas – A suspect accused of abducting his 1-year-old daughter Tuesday reportedly stabbed the child and himself to death, officers with the Rosenberg Police Department said. Leylani Ordonez was reportedly found Wednesday morning after she was last seen around 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue...
Click2Houston.com
Mug shot: Mother arrested, charged after July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster, court docs say
WEBSTER, Texas – A mother was arrested Tuesday and has been charged after the drowning of her 3-year-old son in Webster in July, court documents said. Christina Renee Meeks, 32, was charged with abandoning a child under 15. She is being held in the Harris County Jail. Officers with...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Bail bondsman shot, wife struck with gun in front of their son during robbery outside NE Houston business, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released of two robbery suspects who shot a bail bondsman and injured his wife in front of their son outside his business earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported on Oct. 12 around midnight outside...
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
UPDATE: Houston Police Offer New Details On Takeoff’s Killing, Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
Houston Police Chief, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and HPD Sergeant Michael Arrington held a press conference Tuesday afternoon providing new details on the fatal shooting of Migos member Takeoff.
Click2Houston.com
Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles
HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
Click2Houston.com
Cold case arrest: Man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
A man has been charged with murder three-and-a-half years after his neighbor’s body was found near a trail at Sam Houston National Forest, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Robert Clary, 65, is being held on a $750,000 bond in San Jacinto County after deputies arrested...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
Mother arrested months after 3-year-old found floating in Webster apartment pool, police say
Police said the mother was arrested on a warrant for endangering a child as a result of their investigation.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
