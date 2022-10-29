ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Thuy Nguyen
3d ago

has nothing to do with it, you think these criminals would abide by the law getting a permit to carry? Of course not they are stolen guns

Reply
9
danny scott
3d ago

no these guys🥷🔫 aren't the ones they were just out training for the Olympics can you tell by the way they were running and jumping 😆

Reply(1)
5
Related
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy