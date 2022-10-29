Read full article on original website
South Alabama and Troy are both now bowl-eligible, so perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at where they might wind up in the postseason. The Jaguars (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) picked up their sixth win just last week, beating Arkansas State 31-3 in Jonesboro. South Alabama is tied with Southern Miss for second place in the Sun Belt West Division, a half-game behind first-place Troy (6-2, 4-1).
Red Wolves fall 31-3 to South Alabama
JONESBORO, Ark. – On a rain-soaked Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium, the Arkansas State football team fell 31-3 to South Alabama. The Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5 SBC) generated just 158 yards of total offense – 177 through the air, while running back La’Damian Webb led the Jaguars (6-2, 3-1) with three rushing touchdowns and 162 yards on 28 carries.
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who saw success as Arkansas State’s head football coach now faces a lawsuit at Utah State, accused of retaliation from a former player there. Senior Patrick Maddox has been playing with the Aggies since 2019, but he said his concerns fell upon deaf ears within the school administration.
Alabama High School Makes Playoffs Despite Forfeiting Four Games
An Alabama high school football team earned a spot in the playoffs after dealing with lots of adversity throughout the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards initially started the season with a 4-2 record, but the team had to forfeit all of its wins in late September, due to an ineligible player competing.
Is Saraland’s eligibility for AHSAA football playoffs at stake in current court case?
The immediate eligibility of the Saraland football team for the Class 6A playoffs later this week was one of several issues hanging in the balance Tuesday morning at a preliminary hearing in the case of the Saraland City Board of Education vs. a Baldwin County man. In emails sent to...
Private investigator in Saraland eligibility case adjusts findings in surprising affidavit
In an affidavit dated Monday, private investigator Eric Winberg clarifies several statements that could loom large in the case of Saraland’s football eligibility. Winberg said his investigation firm, Winberg, LLC, was hired by John Quinnelly Sr. to conduct surveillance on the residence of a Daphne family that had moved to Saraland. That family includes a 15-year-old star football player for the Spartans.
Saraland Board of Education sues Baldwin County man over allegations of player ineligibility
Saraland City Schools has filed a lawsuit in Mobile County Circuit Court, seeking an injunction against a Baldwin County man and his private investigator. The lawsuit states that John Quinnelly Sr., has been “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information that is damaging to the Board, its employees, (Saraland superintendent) Aaron Milner and the school district at-large despite clear and direct warnings and instructions from the Board’s counsel to cease and desist these malicious activities.”
New Orleans pair sentenced for burglary of Mobile motorcycle dealership
Two New Orleans men have been sentenced to prison for an interstate motorcycle theft scheme whose targets included a Hall’s Motorsports, a Mobile dealership. According to information released Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Tim Jackson and Jerrell Maxon were part of a New Orleans-based group called the “East Side Wheelie Kings.” They targeted Gulf Coast businesses in operations such as a 2018 burglary of Hall’s Motorsports in Mobile.
Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix
I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year
A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Flora-Bama Liquor & Lottery
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in the Pensacola area that is now worth $1 million. No one matched all six numbers to last night’s Powerball drawing, which means that Wednesday’s will be for $1.2 billion. WEAR is reporting that a ticket matching five of the numbers from Monday...
City of Fairhope faces lawsuit from development company
A lawsuit in Fairhope has the potential to shake up development in the city, just as the city’s one-year moratorium on development comes to an end. Last week, 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, filed a lawsuit against the city of Fairhope and the city planning commission, alleging that the city denied the company due process, as well as denial of equal protection and misrepresentation after rejecting two planned multi-unit developments in the city.
Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting
Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
Baldwin County voters set to decide whether to give County Commission nuisance regulation powers
Next week, along with choosing who will represent them in Montgomery and Washington, D.C., voters in Baldwin County’s unincorporated areas will decide on whether to let the county commission regulate noise, pollution, litter and other nuisances. “This is an example of, in order for us to get better, as...
Calls increase for Mobile to release annexation plan
As the Mobile City Council continues its debate on whether to annex neighborhoods west of Mobile, calls for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to release a proposed annexation plan increased. “We believe these conversations should be made in public,” Beverly Cooper, co-founder of Stand-Up Mobile, a group advocating to...
Gunman who fatally shot himself in Mobile Government Plaza standoff identified
Mobile police identified Tuesday the gunman who shot and killed himself following a 5-1/2 hour standoff inside a gray car parked outside Mobile’s Government Plaza on Monday. Terrance Duncan, 46, was the person who died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sometime around 3:30 p.m. Police have...
Foley police asking for public’s help identifying vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Foley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that struck a 21-year-old man Monday night. Police report that Nicholoas Tomlin of Foley was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie and Pine streets. The vehicle...
