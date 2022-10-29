ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy

South Alabama and Troy are both now bowl-eligible, so perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at where they might wind up in the postseason. The Jaguars (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) picked up their sixth win just last week, beating Arkansas State 31-3 in Jonesboro. South Alabama is tied with Southern Miss for second place in the Sun Belt West Division, a half-game behind first-place Troy (6-2, 4-1).
TROY, AL
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves fall 31-3 to South Alabama

JONESBORO, Ark. – On a rain-soaked Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium, the Arkansas State football team fell 31-3 to South Alabama. The Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5 SBC) generated just 158 yards of total offense – 177 through the air, while running back La’Damian Webb led the Jaguars (6-2, 3-1) with three rushing touchdowns and 162 yards on 28 carries.
JONESBORO, AR
AL.com

Private investigator in Saraland eligibility case adjusts findings in surprising affidavit

In an affidavit dated Monday, private investigator Eric Winberg clarifies several statements that could loom large in the case of Saraland’s football eligibility. Winberg said his investigation firm, Winberg, LLC, was hired by John Quinnelly Sr. to conduct surveillance on the residence of a Daphne family that had moved to Saraland. That family includes a 15-year-old star football player for the Spartans.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Saraland Board of Education sues Baldwin County man over allegations of player ineligibility

Saraland City Schools has filed a lawsuit in Mobile County Circuit Court, seeking an injunction against a Baldwin County man and his private investigator. The lawsuit states that John Quinnelly Sr., has been “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information that is damaging to the Board, its employees, (Saraland superintendent) Aaron Milner and the school district at-large despite clear and direct warnings and instructions from the Board’s counsel to cease and desist these malicious activities.”
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

New Orleans pair sentenced for burglary of Mobile motorcycle dealership

Two New Orleans men have been sentenced to prison for an interstate motorcycle theft scheme whose targets included a Hall’s Motorsports, a Mobile dealership. According to information released Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Tim Jackson and Jerrell Maxon were part of a New Orleans-based group called the “East Side Wheelie Kings.” They targeted Gulf Coast businesses in operations such as a 2018 burglary of Hall’s Motorsports in Mobile.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Readers respond: 16 more great places to get your gumbo fix

I asked for your favorite coastal gumbo spots and you weren’t shy. To recap: in an AL.com article last week I suggested six Mobile-area restaurants that would be fine places to start a quest for your new favorite gumbo: Wintzell’s Oyster House, Felix’s Fish Camp, Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill, Big Time Diner, The Lighthouse, Debris Po-Boys & Drinks.
MOBILE, AL
magnoliareporter.com

Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year

A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
AL.com

City of Fairhope faces lawsuit from development company

A lawsuit in Fairhope has the potential to shake up development in the city, just as the city’s one-year moratorium on development comes to an end. Last week, 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, filed a lawsuit against the city of Fairhope and the city planning commission, alleging that the city denied the company due process, as well as denial of equal protection and misrepresentation after rejecting two planned multi-unit developments in the city.
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Calls increase for Mobile to release annexation plan

As the Mobile City Council continues its debate on whether to annex neighborhoods west of Mobile, calls for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to release a proposed annexation plan increased. “We believe these conversations should be made in public,” Beverly Cooper, co-founder of Stand-Up Mobile, a group advocating to...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy