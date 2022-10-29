A lawsuit in Fairhope has the potential to shake up development in the city, just as the city’s one-year moratorium on development comes to an end. Last week, 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, filed a lawsuit against the city of Fairhope and the city planning commission, alleging that the city denied the company due process, as well as denial of equal protection and misrepresentation after rejecting two planned multi-unit developments in the city.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO