Idaho State

Related
105.5 The Fan

Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell

It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
CALDWELL, ID
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
eastidahonews.com

High wind watch in effect for eastern Idaho Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and blowing dust throughout eastern Idaho. A high wind watch is in effect beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph are expected throughout the Snake River Plain, including Island Park,...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
BOISE, ID
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

