Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
Adam Zimmer has Passed Away
Some very unfortunate news emerged this morning. Adam Zimmer – who used to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator – has passed away. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. During that time, Zimmer’s son helped to coach the defense. Adam Zimmer did a great job of coaching the linebackers, allowing him to work up to being the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Former Vikings First-Round Pick Signs with Another Bird Team
Laquon Treadwell apparently likes the NFL’s bird teams because he did it again this week. The former Vikings first-round pick signs with another bird team, joining the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Tuesday. Treadwell was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft with...
The Vikings Have a Tight End Problem
Amidst a 6-1 start, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t always won games in the prettiest ways, but they have been winning game. That being said, things may get a little harder moving forward due to one position: tight end. The Vikings officially have a tight end problem. After going down...
The NFC North Round-Up: The Vikings Win; Everyone Else Loses
As the dust clears from another weekend of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue to pull away from the rest of their NFC North rivals. The Vikings won on Sunday, beating the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, every other team in the NFC North lost. Here’s how all the action went down on Sunday afternoon.
Questions Answered: Injuries Arrive, Plan B at TE, Patrick Peterson
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the Halloween edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll try...
Jared Allen Rides Horse Onto Field For Vikings' Ring of Honor Induction
Jared Allen rode a horse onto the field.
Za’Darius Smith Probable to Return After Suffering Knee Injury
It was a huge first half for Za’Darius Smith against the Arizona Cardinals offense. The Vikings pass rusher totaled a pair of sacks and TFLs, benefiting from 60% of the Cardinals offensive line being out. He even got to pull out the Jared Allen “calf rope” celebration. Allen was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime after a terrific NFL career.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Midweek VT: Smith’s Injury, a Magic Number, & Breaking Packer Hearts
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. 1) Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’...
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 8 Win over Arizona
The Vikings stand at 6-1 after Week 8. Frankly, I didn’t expect to be able to type those words at this stage in the season. My skepticism aside, Minnesota’s Week 8 win puts them in an excellent position as the season get to its halfway point. The next...
Vikings Go Perfect in Kirk-tober, Beat Cardinals 34-26
The Minnesota Vikings secured a perfect 4-0 record in Kirk-tober by beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 34-26. It was a sloppy performance at times, but the Vikings defense stepped up in key situations to secure Minnesota’s fifth consecutive victory. In particular, Za’Darius Smith had a huge game for...
Texans WR Stirs the Pot of Vikings Trade Rumors
Throughout the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have been connected to multiple wide receivers as the trade deadline approaches. Most notably, the Vikings are apparently one of four teams that have inquired about Texans WR Brandin Cooks. And now, with the deadline just hours away, the Texans WR stirs the pot of trade rumors.
Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
Vikings TE Heads Back to IR
The biggest story of the day for the Minnesota Vikings was the trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. The tight end position had become a need due to Irv Smith’s high ankle, but amidst the NFL trade deadline chaos, news quietly came out that the need at the position was greater than we initially thought. Smith’s injury is apparently quite serious, and the Vikings TE heads back to IR once again.
There’s a WR on Pace for 2000 Yards, but He’s not Justin Jefferson
Prior to the season’s start, one of Justin Jefferson’s main goals of the year was to be recognized as the best wide receiver in the league as well as break the 2000 yards receiving mark. So far, there is a WR in the NFL on pace to break that 2000-yard barrier, but his name is not Justin Jefferson. Instead, it is new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking
MIAMI — (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.
Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: A New Number One Emerges
This week, as we move into the midway point of the NFL season, there are some big movers all across the board due to some shocking results. Additionally, the Week 9 NFL power rankings feature a new team at the top of the list. See which team that is and where everyone across the league sits heading into November.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0