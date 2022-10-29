The biggest story of the day for the Minnesota Vikings was the trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. The tight end position had become a need due to Irv Smith’s high ankle, but amidst the NFL trade deadline chaos, news quietly came out that the need at the position was greater than we initially thought. Smith’s injury is apparently quite serious, and the Vikings TE heads back to IR once again.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO