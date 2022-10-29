Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Motorcyclist killed Friday after colliding with truck in north Lincoln
A 30-year-old Lincoln man died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday night, Lincoln Police said in a news release. Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to an accident at 11th and Adams streets. A Suzuki pickup was northbound on 11th Street when the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup, police said.
Sioux City Journal
Orchard woman accused of stealing more than $21,000, faces up to 40 years in prison
An Orchard woman is facing up to 40 years in prison after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from her Charles City employer over the past 10 years. According to court records, 59-year-old Theresa Ann Farmer has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit cards in Floyd County.
Sioux City Journal
Car crash, fire destroy historic Hickory House restaurant in Waterloo
WATERLOO – The popular, iconic Hickory House barbecue restaurant has burned down less than a week after celebrating seven decades in business after a car hit the building Sunday. According to Troy Luck, Waterloo Fire Rescue batallion chief, firefighters were called at around 9 a.m. to reports of a...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln woman sues answering service that failed to tell midwife she was in labor
A Lincoln woman is suing an answering service that sent her to Good Life Birth Place to meet her midwife when she went into labor, but never communicated the message to her midwife. Elle Stecher ended up giving birth, unassisted, in the front seat of her vehicle in the parking...
Sioux City Journal
Dougherty, Iowa: The little town that could be
At the time of the 2020 Census the population of Dougherty was 62. At first glance, one might rightfully believe they've come across a ghost town. Yet, this tiny town in the southeast corner of Cerro Gordo County remains incorporated and tenaciously viable, because losing their autonomy just isn’t an option for the descendants of the town's Irish founders.
Sioux City Journal
Jury awards $1.7 million in Waterloo casino beating lawsuit
WATERLOO — Jurors have sided with an Evansdale man in his lawsuit against a Waterloo casino where he was attacked by another patron in January 2021. Attorneys for Montana Gunhus, 36, asked the jury for a $1.98 million verdict during closing arguments Monday. “The casino was gambling with the...
Sioux City Journal
Former longtime Luther College President Richard Torgerson dies
DECORAH — Richard “Rick” Torgerson, who deeply impacted Luther College during his 14-year tenure as president, died Sunday. Torgerson was the college’s ninth president, leading it from 1999 to 2013. During the time he and his wife, Judy, were there, Luther moved forward in innumerable ways, according to a news release. Those included adding major facilities to campus – Sampson Hoffland Laboratories, the Center for the Arts, the Legends Fitness Center, and the Aquatic Center.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Hinton defeats Denver, moves on to semi-finals in state volleyball tournament
CORALVILLE — The Hinton Blackhawks left home for the Class 2A state tournament with one state tournament win in program history. Hinton’s only win came in a four set thriller over Durant in 2005. But, making their first state tournament appearance since 2013, the Blackhawks took down the...
Sioux City Journal
No. 1 Xavier sweeps Heelan in opening round of state volleyball tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa – State volleyball appearance No. 25 didn’t go as envisioned for the Bishop Heelan Crusaders Monday. Knocked on their heels early by top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, Heelan never was able to catch its breathe in a three-game sweep to the Saints in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Xtream Arena.
