Fairbank, IA

Motorcyclist killed Friday after colliding with truck in north Lincoln

A 30-year-old Lincoln man died when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday night, Lincoln Police said in a news release. Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to an accident at 11th and Adams streets. A Suzuki pickup was northbound on 11th Street when the motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup, police said.
LINCOLN, IA
Car crash, fire destroy historic Hickory House restaurant in Waterloo

WATERLOO – The popular, iconic Hickory House barbecue restaurant has burned down less than a week after celebrating seven decades in business after a car hit the building Sunday. According to Troy Luck, Waterloo Fire Rescue batallion chief, firefighters were called at around 9 a.m. to reports of a...
WATERLOO, IA
Dougherty, Iowa: The little town that could be

At the time of the 2020 Census the population of Dougherty was 62. At first glance, one might rightfully believe they've come across a ghost town. Yet, this tiny town in the southeast corner of Cerro Gordo County remains incorporated and tenaciously viable, because losing their autonomy just isn’t an option for the descendants of the town's Irish founders.
DOUGHERTY, IA
Jury awards $1.7 million in Waterloo casino beating lawsuit

WATERLOO — Jurors have sided with an Evansdale man in his lawsuit against a Waterloo casino where he was attacked by another patron in January 2021. Attorneys for Montana Gunhus, 36, asked the jury for a $1.98 million verdict during closing arguments Monday. “The casino was gambling with the...
WATERLOO, IA
Former longtime Luther College President Richard Torgerson dies

DECORAH — Richard “Rick” Torgerson, who deeply impacted Luther College during his 14-year tenure as president, died Sunday. Torgerson was the college’s ninth president, leading it from 1999 to 2013. During the time he and his wife, Judy, were there, Luther moved forward in innumerable ways, according to a news release. Those included adding major facilities to campus – Sampson Hoffland Laboratories, the Center for the Arts, the Legends Fitness Center, and the Aquatic Center.
DECORAH, IA
No. 1 Xavier sweeps Heelan in opening round of state volleyball tournament

CORALVILLE, Iowa – State volleyball appearance No. 25 didn’t go as envisioned for the Bishop Heelan Crusaders Monday. Knocked on their heels early by top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, Heelan never was able to catch its breathe in a three-game sweep to the Saints in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Xtream Arena.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

