Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off. And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that. After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Union students to set out for 2022 Day of Remembrance

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a local college will get involved with the community in a powerful way. Union University will host their annual Campus and Community Day of Remembrance and Service event. This is a day where Union cancels classes and encourages students to go out into West...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Leaders Credit Union makes $7k donation to Jackson Arts Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union announces a $7,000 donation to the Jackson Arts Council. A news release states the Leaders Education Foundation matched the first $7,000 in donations given towards the Jackson Art Box initiative. The art box project was created by the Jackson Arts Council to provide...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more. On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families. Twana...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

The Miracle Church hosts its first trunk-or-treat

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local church hosted their inaugural Trunk or Treat for families to come out and have a good time in a safe environment. The Miracle Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in Humboldt, showered people with love, candy and hay as some enjoyed the hayride, bouncy house and the candy that various people had donated to the event.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park

JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business. The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The President of the Urban Defense...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Health department to offer free flu shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is looking to fight the flu. The department says it will be hosting its “Fight Flu ’22” on Wednesday, November 9, providing free flu shots. The department says that it is recommended by the Centers for Disease...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween

ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square. It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.
ALAMO, TN
WBBJ

Annual Fall Fest returns to local church

JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City looks create recycling center, filling council seat

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson met for the month of November. Among the topics discussed was plans to bring recycling to the city. The council passed the first reading for a proposed budget amendment for a solid waste recycling convenience center for over $65,000. Mayor Scott Conger...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert. On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style

Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Music festival gives back to those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community. It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event. “Today, we are throwing the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

