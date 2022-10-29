COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something was not adding up the morning Jennifer Markus' 15-year-old son died. Why would a happy and typical teenage boy take his own life?. After an exhausting 11 months, the family got their answers. Braden had been the target of a sextortion scam and 27 minutes after the online transaction began, the teen took his own life.

