Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Westerville man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
Murder trial of former Columbus police officer in shooting of Andre' Hill postponed again
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The trial of a former Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020 has been postponed again. According to court records, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh granted a request by Adam Coy's defense to reschedule the trial which was slated to start next week. A new date was not announced.
Olentangy teen victim of sextortion scam before taking own life; mom issues warning for parents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something was not adding up the morning Jennifer Markus' 15-year-old son died. Why would a happy and typical teenage boy take his own life?. After an exhausting 11 months, the family got their answers. Braden had been the target of a sextortion scam and 27 minutes after the online transaction began, the teen took his own life.
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles...
Mental health response unit saves Columbus hundreds of hours in police time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If someone calls 911 with a mental health emergency in the City of Columbus, a police officer may not be the one who responds. Instead, dispatchers may connect callers with personnel or services they need, as part of the "Right Response Unit." The Columbus Division of...
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
Columbus family speaks 4 months after woman was hit by taxi cab in New York City
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A trip that was supposed to last four days is now a nightmare the family of Miesha Wallace has been living for the last four months. Kiara Brown, her mother Miesha Wallace, and Aunt Carla McCullough were in New York City. Wallace was ran...
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
Police seek to ID 12 persons of interest in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying 12 persons of interest they want to speak with regarding a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday. The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50...
Angela Wagner testifies that husband wanted Rhoden family members killed
WAVERLY, Ohio — A woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family, a crime that shook rural southern Ohio and stymied investigators for over two years, says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the...
One injured in Northland drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
Linden activist says work to end violence must continue following latest shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden is a community that has been known as an area with a lot of crime. That’s why Ralph Carter and other community members work extensively to change that narrative. "The main goal is that we suppress as much violence as we can in the...
Columbus scrapyard accused of accepting dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a complaint on behalf of the city to obtain a preliminary injunction against a scrapyard accused of multiple counts of fraud. According to a news release, investigators believe Columbus Auto Shredding, located at 2181 Alum Creek Drive, has been...
Dublin man pleads guilty in drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Dublin, Ohio, pharmaceutical representative pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a kickback conspiracy in which a doctor wrote prescriptions for patients who did not need to take the medication in exchange for money and other items. The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio said Frank […]
