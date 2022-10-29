ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brandon Montour breaks late tie, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AP — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists.

Spencer Knight made 23 saves to help Florida snap a two-game skid.

Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight.

Anton Forsber stopped 50 shots.

After Montour gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with his third of the season, Matthew Tkachuk sealed the win with an empty-netter with 14 seconds left.

The Tkachuk brothers had a reunion on the ice Saturday with Matthew meeting younger brother Brady for the first time as a member of the Panthers.

The two are in the same division for the first time since Calgary and Ottawa shared the North because of the pandemic in 2021.

