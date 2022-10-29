Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (neck) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Zach LaVine (knee) is also available, while Coby White (quad) is a game-time decision. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Reggie Miller wonders where NBA players are in midst of Kyrie Irving controversy: 'It's been crickets'
Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller took a shot at NBA players for failing to step up and speak out amid the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench. Our models expect Robinson-Earl to play 11.0 minutes against the Magic. Robinson-Earl's Tuesday projection includes 3.9 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is dealing with a back issue and is questionable to face New Orleans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Davis' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Joe Harris starting for Nets Monday in place of injured Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris has come off the bench so far this season. However, on Monday, Ben Simmons is sidelined due to left knee soreness. As a result, Harris will step into the starting five on the wing alongside Kyrie Irving and Royce O'Neale.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) available for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kessler was removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.4 minutes against Dallas. Kessler's Wednesday projection includes 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for Charlotte on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Martin played one minute off the bench in the season opener before leaving with a quad injury. He has been sidelined since and that is expected to continue on Wednesday. Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful again. Jalen McDaniels will benefit from extra minutes while Martin is out and Dennis Smith Jr. will continue to start.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against New Orleans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
