Chicago, IL

On This Day in History: Cubs Lose Game Four of 2016 World Series

By Payton Havermann
 3 days ago

On this day in Chicago Cubs history, the Cubs dropped game four of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians, their final loss before overcoming a 3-1 series deficit.

On Oct. 29, 2016, the Chicago Cubs dropped Game 4 of the 2016 World Series to the Cleveland Indians by a score of 7-2. Cleveland was led by Corey Kluber, who pitched six innings, allowing a lone run in the first inning and picking up his second win of the series.

After falling behind 1-0 early, the Indians tagged Cubs starter John Lackey for three runs (two earned) in five innings, before tagging Chicago's bullpen for four runs to salt the game away. The exclamation point came on a Jason Kipnis three-run blast in the seventh.

The win gave Cleveland the 3-1 advantage in the series, standing just one win away from its first World Series win since 1948. Of course, we all know the story after that. Behind an eight-out save from Aroldis Chapman, the Cubs picked up game five and sent the series back to Cleveland.

The Cubs then breezed through the Indians in Game 6, setting up a classic game seven that Chicago would go on to win in extra innings to secure their first World Series title in 108 years.

