The eye-popping final sequence of Elf Lyons’s Raven unfolds to Rage Against the Machine’s cacophonous Killing in the Name: “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.” As an anthem for this particular show, it could not be bettered. For all that Lyons styles this comedy-horror crossover as a Stephen King homage, Raven does things its own way and no one else’s. Sure, it plays with fright-night tropes – but Lyons is up to something more complex than mere horror pastiche. This is a show about monsters: the ones that lurk in children’s imaginations, those that populate the real world – and the monstrous self that Lyons chooses to inhabit on stage.

17 MINUTES AGO