Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Elf Lyons: Raven review – fierce and funny fright-night

The eye-popping final sequence of Elf Lyons’s Raven unfolds to Rage Against the Machine’s cacophonous Killing in the Name: “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.” As an anthem for this particular show, it could not be bettered. For all that Lyons styles this comedy-horror crossover as a Stephen King homage, Raven does things its own way and no one else’s. Sure, it plays with fright-night tropes – but Lyons is up to something more complex than mere horror pastiche. This is a show about monsters: the ones that lurk in children’s imaginations, those that populate the real world – and the monstrous self that Lyons chooses to inhabit on stage.
