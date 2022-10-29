ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair

SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
SYLVESTER, GA
Post-Searchlight

Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later

This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

Wilkinson County School District closing early due to power outage

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District will be releasing students early due to a power outage according to a press release. All four schools are being impacted by the outage. There is no power in the building. Oconee EMC services the area. They said there is an issue at a substation near the school. It is being repaired right now.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event

MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy