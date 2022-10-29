Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair
SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
Post-Searchlight
Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later
This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College
Last Saturday, October 29, the Albany State University football team faced off against Morehouse College. The Golden Rams came away with a 31-7 win.
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
Gerald Greene touts record graduation rates in Dougherty School System
ALBANY — State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, praised the Dougherty County School System for its historic graduation rates and leading southwest Georgia in public education. “As a former public school educator, I know first-hand the challenges students, teachers and school administrators may face in the classroom,” Greene said in...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany State University Ram Raid
Families gathered to trick or treat on Monday evening at Albany State University for their annual Ram Raid. College departments and student organizations were on hand with tables with candy and fun tricks for all.
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
East Dublin man dies in fatal car accident on Highway 29
DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin man is dead after a fatal car accident on Monday just after 8:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 29, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. 65-year-old Marvin Ricky Foskey was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford Explorer driven by Foskey...
Wilkinson County School District closing early due to power outage
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County School District will be releasing students early due to a power outage according to a press release. All four schools are being impacted by the outage. There is no power in the building. Oconee EMC services the area. They said there is an issue at a substation near the school. It is being repaired right now.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County
ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars. The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100...
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
