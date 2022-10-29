ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims

SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Lycoming County

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Tuesday in Lycoming County. It happened on Route 44 in Nippenose Township, near Jersey Shore. The coroner says Stephen Zwald, 57, from Jersey Shore, lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another vehicle. He was pinned in the vehicle after he slammed into a utility pole.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire

DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead

SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire

A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Charges Filed Against Fire Chief

Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney’s office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department’s relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for the department’s relief association...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials

SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

