Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
wkok.com
Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims
SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Autopsy findings released in Hanover Twp. plane crash deaths
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen,...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
Deadly crash in Lycoming County
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Tuesday in Lycoming County. It happened on Route 44 in Nippenose Township, near Jersey Shore. The coroner says Stephen Zwald, 57, from Jersey Shore, lost control of his pickup while trying to pass another vehicle. He was pinned in the vehicle after he slammed into a utility pole.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
wkok.com
UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead
SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
skooknews.com
Gordon Man Remains in Schuylkill County Prison After Shots Allegedly Fired Last Week
A Gordon man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after being involved in an incident last week. According to court documents, on Tuesday, October 26th, 2022, just after 11:30am, Police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired. Units...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
fox8tv.com
Charges Filed Against Fire Chief
Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney’s office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department’s relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for the department’s relief association...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
