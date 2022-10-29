Proposed mixed-use project could reshape Asian Corner Mall site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A proposed mixed-use project stands to reshape the Asian Corner Mall site — and become the future home of Mr. Le’s Sandwiches & Cafe. Pending city filings indicate plans for office and commercial space as well as apartments.

Charlotte-developer Beauxwright has invested almost $9.4 million in assembling multiple parcels near the intersection of North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road, on the edge of the Eastway neighborhood.

The firm has confirmed that it owns 40% of the Asian Corner Mall and the land and parking lots surrounding it — though it has offered no further insight into its plans.

Now, city of Charlotte filings paint a possible picture of what is to come at the site.

A pending permit linked to 4520 N. Tryon Street describes a Sugar Creek Incubator District-Adaptive Reuse. An additional city filing bearing the same name shows the project would encompass 9.32 acres.

